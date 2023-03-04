What's new

Thanks to him even IMF approval may not be enough to spare us further harm.

The so-called independent English daily has finally 🙌 realized the demolition done by the Demolition Squad.

Dawn talking about Dar and Dar's patrons.

Like Every other section of Media, Dawn too was fiercely opposed to KHAN

"Thanks to him, we have reached a point where even IMF approval may not be enough to spare us further harm. Lasting damage has been done not only to the economy but also to the national psyche."

www.dawn.com

Lasting harm

The Sharifs must stop supporting Dar who is responsible for single-handedly ruining the future of millions of Pakistanis.
www.dawn.com
 
imadul said:
The so-called independent English daily has finally 🙌 realized the demolition done by the Demolition Squad.

Dawn talking about Dar and Dar's patrons.

Like Every other section of Media, Dawn too was fiercely opposed to KHAN

"Thanks to him, we have reached a point where even IMF approval may not be enough to spare us further harm. Lasting damage has been done not only to the economy but also to the national psyche."

www.dawn.com

Lasting harm

The Sharifs must stop supporting Dar who is responsible for single-handedly ruining the future of millions of Pakistanis.
www.dawn.com
I don't think IMF is giving the loan. The PDM will deliberately default so as to avoid elections.
 
imadul said:
The so-called independent English daily has finally 🙌 realized the demolition done by the Demolition Squad.

Dawn talking about Dar and Dar's patrons.

Like Every other section of Media, Dawn too was fiercely opposed to KHAN

"Thanks to him, we have reached a point where even IMF approval may not be enough to spare us further harm. Lasting damage has been done not only to the economy but also to the national psyche."

www.dawn.com

Lasting harm

The Sharifs must stop supporting Dar who is responsible for single-handedly ruining the future of millions of Pakistanis.
www.dawn.com
What good can IMF do when Pakistan drives up to their gas station for the 23rd time and requests another free fill-up for their economy in this, only to go and drive around the same roundabout till it runs out again, instead of taking the damn heap to a workshop:



(To the mods: Please consider the above as a serious post, since that is my intention here. Seriously.)
 
truthseeker2010 said:
I don't think IMF is giving the loan. They PDM will deliberately default so as to avoid elections.
What can 1.1 billion dollars do, its just postponing the inevitable. If pakistan is really serious about avoiding default, they should start by pegging/selling their 64 tonnes of Gold in their reserves.
 
It is high time the people of Pakistan should join the street protest and demanded an answer to restoring democracy in Pakistan...In spite of so much bad news coming out about your economic situation, how come you have business a usual kind of situation among people?
 
Kaniska said:
It is high time the people of Pakistan should join the street protest and demanded an answer to restoring democracy in Pakistan...In spite of so much bad news coming out about your economic situation, how come you have business a usual kind of situation among people?
What's the point of having a vibrant gun culture if the end game is to be a cuck for the military and ruling party?
 
Skull and Bones said:
What's the point of having a vibrant gun culture if the end game is to be a cuck for the military and ruling party?
That is true...But somehow, I feel empathetic toward IK...He is sincerely trying to bring some positive change to Pakistan but the entire Army and their political supporters are not even allowing him to operate...And the strange thing is about the people of Pakistan are tolerating all this nonsense in spite of knowing well that Imran Khan is the only hope among the current group of leaders who has some sanity in politics..
 
Kaniska said:
That is true...But somehow, I feel empathetic toward IK...He is sincerely trying to bring some positive change to Pakistan but the entire Army and their political supporters are not even allowing him to operate...And the strange thing is about the people of Pakistan are tolerating all this nonsense in spite of knowing well that Imran Khan is the only hope among the current group of leaders who has some sanity in politics..
I am sure Imran Khan will return to power after a fare election (if that happens), but I feel the damage done by then will be irreparable and Imran Khan will inherit a defaulted country with multiple fractured lines and barely held together.
 
Kaniska said:
And the strange thing is about the people of Pakistan are tolerating all this nonsense in spite of knowing well that Imran Khan is the only hope among the current group of leaders who has some sanity in politics..
Only those who do not know Pakistani society well enough would find that strange.
 
Skull and Bones said:
What can 1.1 billion dollars do, its just postponing the inevitable. If pakistan is really serious about avoiding default, they should start by pegging/selling their 64 tonnes of Gold in their reserves.
Well it's not 1.1 billion but a stamp from west for other bilateral loans to keep the boat float till next election.

But the action of past few days does not indicate that IMF would be giving out approval anytime soon.
 
What a stupid take

Since when have IMF loans loaded with ridiculous riba(interest) have been free of lasting harm and meant to save us?

I don’t know who sent Pakistan to IMF for the first time. That’s when lasting damage started.
 
Kaniska said:
It is high time the people of Pakistan should join the street protest and demanded an answer to restoring democracy in Pakistan...In spite of so much bad news coming out about your economic situation, how come you have business a usual kind of situation among people?
People have enough Dollars they will start trading in dollars or more likely Indian rupee
 
VCheng said:
What good can IMF do when Pakistan drives up to their gas station for the 23rd time and requests another free fill-up for their economy in this, only to go and drive around the same roundabout till it runs out again, instead of taking the damn heap to a workshop:
IMF can just stop giving loans but that’s not how loan sharks operate, do they?

I don’t know who it was whether IMF itself admitted that the loans given to African countries serve only for luxuries for the elites and no benefit reaches the populace. But they continue to give these loans because the goal is enslavement of the nation.
 
VCheng said:
What good can IMF do when Pakistan drives up to their gas station for the 23rd time and requests another free fill-up for their economy in this, only to go and drive around the same roundabout till it runs out again, instead of taking the damn heap to a workshop:



(To the mods: Please consider the above as a serious post, since that is my intention here. Seriously.)
Begging bowl is never a solution - Hope, Determination, and Hard work is.
Japan reborn after nuclear holocaust and Germenay after ruin.
Political Stability, 50% reduction in corruption and 50% improvement in governance will bring the country out of malaise in 5 years and to 10% annual growth.
An anonymous Pakistani can donate 30 million to Turkiye earthquake! Won't same Pakistanis help and invest in homeland?
IK is the only beacon of light that can brought Pakistan out of the abyss. Overseas Pakistanis only trust IK.
 

