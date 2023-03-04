Thanks to him even IMF approval may not be enough to spare us further harm. !!

The so-called independent English daily has finally 🙌 realized the demolition done by the Demolition Squad.
Dawn talking about Dar and Dar's patrons.
Like Every other section of Media, Dawn too was fiercely opposed to KHAN
"Thanks to him, we have reached a point where even IMF approval may not be enough to spare us further harm. Lasting damage has been done not only to the economy but also to the national psyche."
Lasting harm
The Sharifs must stop supporting Dar who is responsible for single-handedly ruining the future of millions of Pakistanis.
