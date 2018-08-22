Thanks Mr. Trump, you are GREAT! Cheng Lei 2018-08-21 Dear Mr. Trump. Thank you for the shock therapy about how far apart China and the US are and why it’s imperative they get on the same page. Think tanks, academics, business organizations – are more closely connected now and learning about the ills of promise fatigue. Ditto for the rest of the world, you’ve given them the chance to bond, reminding everyone how much the WTO needs reform. Thanks to your administration’s reports spelling out China’s shortcomings, the country can put in place tough reforms and welcome MORE foreign investment. Thank you for re-instilling in the Chinese a sense of HUMILITY. How can there be enough gratitude for highlighting the foibles of over-confidence and self-congratulation, never a virtue except in your case. Without you and the ZTE ban there’d still be illusions about China’s semiconductor industry, well now more funds will go into core R&D. Thank you for highlighting that there are GREAT acquisition targets outside the US. New Chinese M&A’s in Europe was 20 billion dollars in the first half, 9 times more than that in the USA. Thank you for teaching business executives the need to be “low key” – as the Chinese saying goes, the fattest pig becomes BACON. Boeing didn’t show off its Chinese clients this year. A US IT giant stopped orders and hiked prices in China to REDUCE market share. Business people should give you an AWARD for urging them to re-examine their supply chains. On behalf of doctors, thank you for pointing out the need to wean off American goods like bourbon and bacon. As a journalist, I cannot be more grateful for the learning curve you’ve put me on this year. Without you (and your team), we would have thought trade wars were a thing of the past, something George Clooney would make a movie about. Thank you for showing us a unique kind of leadership I’ll call the Trump L’oeil. Our HR should emulate your strategy of hiring and firing, and more firing. Most of all, thank you for discrediting news media at large, so we need to be doubly sure that we’re not producing fake news. You are GREAT! @qwerrty