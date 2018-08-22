/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Thanks Mr. Trump, you are GREAT!

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by TaiShang, Aug 22, 2018 at 6:48 AM.

  1. Aug 22, 2018 at 6:48 AM #1
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,588
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2014
    Ratings:
    +69 / 78,731 / -2
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    Thanks Mr. Trump, you are GREAT!

    Cheng Lei
    2018-08-21


    Dear Mr. Trump.

    Thank you for the shock therapy about how far apart China and the US are and why it’s imperative they get on the same page. Think tanks, academics, business organizations – are more closely connected now and learning about the ills of promise fatigue. Ditto for the rest of the world, you’ve given them the chance to bond, reminding everyone how much the WTO needs reform.

    Thanks to your administration’s reports spelling out China’s shortcomings, the country can put in place tough reforms and welcome MORE foreign investment.

    Thank you for re-instilling in the Chinese a sense of HUMILITY. How can there be enough gratitude for highlighting the foibles of over-confidence and self-congratulation, never a virtue except in your case.

    Without you and the ZTE ban there’d still be illusions about China’s semiconductor industry, well now more funds will go into core R&D.

    Thank you for highlighting that there are GREAT acquisition targets outside the US. New Chinese M&A’s in Europe was 20 billion dollars in the first half, 9 times more than that in the USA.

    Thank you for teaching business executives the need to be “low key” – as the Chinese saying goes, the fattest pig becomes BACON. Boeing didn’t show off its Chinese clients this year. A US IT giant stopped orders and hiked prices in China to REDUCE market share. Business people should give you an AWARD for urging them to re-examine their supply chains.

    On behalf of doctors, thank you for pointing out the need to wean off American goods like bourbon and bacon.

    As a journalist, I cannot be more grateful for the learning curve you’ve put me on this year.

    Without you (and your team), we would have thought trade wars were a thing of the past, something George Clooney would make a movie about.

    Thank you for showing us a unique kind of leadership I’ll call the Trump L’oeil. Our HR should emulate your strategy of hiring and firing, and more firing.

    Most of all, thank you for discrediting news media at large, so we need to be doubly sure that we’re not producing fake news. You are GREAT!

    @qwerrty
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 6
  2. Aug 22, 2018 at 7:01 AM #2
    MastanKhan

    MastanKhan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    14,864
    Joined:
    Dec 26, 2005
    Ratings:
    +112 / 35,972 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Hi,

    Taiwan should be taken over by mainland china---. Taiwan as a nation is useless on its own---and serves no purpose---.

    Many a young taiwanese go to the mainland for jobs and a better opportunity---.
     
  3. Aug 22, 2018 at 7:43 AM #3
    qwerrty

    qwerrty SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,603
    Joined:
    May 12, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 5,992 / -9
    thanks to trump and obama too. the zte ban is a wake-up call for private companies. the government got theirs with intel ban few years back under obama. that's why they are throwing a lot of money in semiconductor with or without zte ban. if not for the intel ban, the chinese gov would still continue to use 'murican chips for their supercomputers forever and not give local chips a chance, even with comparable specs. you know, it's that 'foreign shit is better than their own' mentality. it's not just chinese, all the people in developing countries are like this. ... when china unveiled the fastest supercomputer with their own chips, everyone was like ooh, wow, wow, it's only took 'em 2 years to make their own chips blabla.. take that 'murica... it's all bs man.. chip at that caliber comparable to the latest intel xeon at the time don't just popped out in 2 years time. the local r&d team must have been working on it for long time, it's just that nobody gave 'em a chance. so yeah, thanx you amelika :D
     
    Last edited: Aug 22, 2018 at 7:50 AM
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 7 (Users: 2, Guests: 4)