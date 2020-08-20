/ Register

Thank you UAE ! India thanks UAE for support at OIC

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by INDIAPOSITIVE, Aug 20, 2020 at 6:40 PM.

    INDIAPOSITIVE

    INDIAPOSITIVE SENIOR MEMBER

    India thanks UAE for support at OIC
    India has thanked United Arab Emirates(UAE) for the "understanding" the country has shown at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and supporting New Delhi.

    [​IMG]
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishanker thanked UAE Foreign Minister
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishanker said, "I thank you for understanding you've shown in regard to developments in OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) that sometimes impinges on our interest".

    Adding further, he said, "It's important that it should not become a platform that is negative vis-a-vis India."

    The EAM was speaking at the 13th Session of the India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting, which was co-chaired by Jaishankar from India's side and UAE's FM Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

    Pakistan has tried to rake Kashmir at OIC many times but several countries opposed its machinations. This includes Maldives representative once defending India as Islamabad tried to make remarks against New Delhi.

    The EAM also called the recent conversation both had after UAE announced full normalisation of ties with Israel. He said, "I'm very happy that we continue to consult and talk to each other regularly on regional and global developments."

    Jaishankar also appreciated UAE's help to Indian nationals stranded during the COVID-19 pandemic. UAE has the largest number of Indian expatriates with the country becoming a hub for Indians looking job abroad.

    The next session of the India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting will take place in Abu Dhabi in 2021.




    https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-india-thanks-uae-for-support-at-oic-2838132
     
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    Since late last year
    Months of protest across India
    Delhi burning in communal hatred for days
    Bengaluru burning in communal hatred
    Temple of hindutva hate being inaugurated

    Keep going

    India is a threat to 600 million muslims in South Asia

    Not China
    Not Pakistan

    Hindutva extremist communal India is


    Let the internal hatred amongst Indians be the tool with which we push against India at every avenue


    We must never relent against our hindutva extremist enemy and we must work together with China in cutting India to size
     
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    UAE should not antagonize the Pakistanis, we make up the second largest group of investors after India. UAE should stay neutral and never forget we Pakistanis developed their Infrastructure and armed forces.
     
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    india have 26 states if UAE also became 27th we have no issue we can deal with it :lol:

    and yet again OIC is a joke nothing more
     
    arjunk

    arjunk FULL MEMBER

    why do we defend these sellouts with our SSG
     
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    Thank you UAE. Pakistan Army is ready to defend UAE and Saudia against any Yehudi conspiracy against Muslims.

    [​IMG]
     
