Thank You Sharma Ji For Your Services !

Retired army man arrested in UP for espionage, booked under UAPA

The UP ATS took almost a month to track down and arrest the retired army man. UP ATS and the military intelligence (MI) unit tracked down retired Signalman Saurabh Sharma from his parental house, located in the Bihuni in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district.

