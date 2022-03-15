What's new

Thank You Pakistan ( from an Indian )

Pajeet

Feb 22, 2022
In the past 1year, There have been two developments which tell us something.

1. The Unexpected Ceasefire

Pakistan must be Thanked for this, atleast for their agreement for this ( surprising ) Agreement. It shows what the 'deep state' in Pakistan Thinks atleast n the present Scenario.

As an Indian, I never expected Pakistan to give up and talk about Peace especially in the backdrop of india's own challenges at LAC with China.
Kuddos to men at both sides who achieved this.

2. The Mature Response to Brahmos Firing.

Speaking of Myself, As an Indian i am baffled. This was plain stupid and a disastrous incident. It needs to be condemned and the culprits must be booked. India committed a HUGE wrong, even if it was technical glitch.

It cannot be a technical failure, give the robust launch mechanism and self destruct in place. And even if it was, Im sure, the Indian response for a similar even could have been different.

I Thank the Pakistani Establishment. This is your Real Victory. You have own our hearts. And Im delighted that Pakistan/Pakistani Establishment did what was needed for public consumption, but ( atleast till now ) they have shown a Huge maturity given the gravity of the situation.

These two developments, have garnered a huge respect ( for me personally as a Pajeet ) .
May this sense of responsibility and understanding remains for the years to come.

Insha Allah. Om Shanti.
 

