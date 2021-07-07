What's new

Thank you mods for preserving the freedom of speech

CatSultan

CatSultan

FULL MEMBER
Oct 23, 2020
466
0
451
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Mod appreciation post.

I would like to thank the mods for preserving the values of freedom of speech even when people disagree with them. With the increasing censorship on social media, Forums like these are becoming more important to preserve freedom of speech and transfer of information. I've been on a lot of forums and Discord servers where their is rampant mod abuse and the mods ban people for no reason. Thankfully this forum is not like that. Here I can get all peoples opinion on topics unlike regular social media which becomes a giant echo chamber as the algorithm only shows you things that already agree with you.
 
