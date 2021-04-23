Thank you Macron ,France Is With You In This Struggle: President Emmanuel Macron’s Message To India Amid Covid-19 Surge

INDIAPOSITIVE said:



"I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of Covid-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no one. We stand ready to provide our support," French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenin



According to the Union health ministry, India reported 3,32,730 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, with 2,263 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Earlier, Russia has offered to supply medical oxygen and three to four lakh doses of Remdesivir per week to India.



On Wednesday, 21 April, France announced that it would impose a ten day quarantine for travellers arriving from India in the coming days to prevent the spread of a Covid-19 variant found in India.



On the other hand, United State President Joe Biden's administration had decided on the requests made from India to lift the ban on the export of vaccine raw materials to India; State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said bluntly, "We have a special responsibility to the American people."



As for the rest of the world, "We will, of course, always do as much as we can, consistent with our first obligation," he declared.





That's a news as France is itself under lock down as they can't get enough vaccines for themselves for their population. Empty words and as they are coming from a white man Indians are jumping up and down with joy Messiah is at hand and they feel whites will protect them.