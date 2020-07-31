What's new

Thank you Isralie people stand for Kashimir

xyx007

xyx007

FULL MEMBER
Nov 27, 2017
1,815
2
2,741
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dozens of Israeli activists have petitioned the Supreme Court seeking to bar the country’s security forces from training Indian police officers involved in “severe violations” of human rights and international law in Indian-administered Kashmir.


“With this petition, we are trying our best to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir,” Israeli human rights activist Sigal Kook Avivi, who was among 40 people behind the petition, told Al Jazeera.


www.aljazeera.com

Israelis appeal against training of India police accused of abuse

A petition filed in Israel’s top court seeks to prevent the training of Indian officers accused of Kashmir abuses.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
AZADPAKISTAN2009 Special Thank you Thread for Pakistan Army's efforts to help relief efforts in Karachi Pakistan Army 3
I President Trump is wise like an ullu,Tomi Lahren inadvertently calls president a ‘jackass’ in Hindi while thanking Indians for support Central & South Asia 4
I Thank you UAE ! India thanks UAE for support at OIC Central & South Asia 65
Clutch Palestinians Thank Prime Minister Imran Khan for Strong Response on Israel Strategic & Foreign Affairs 15
beijingwalker Urumqi virus free, medical workers bow to thank city residents for cooperation and sacrifice COVID-19 Coronavirus 3
Vanguard One Philippines thanked India for its “valuable alliance”, welcomes in the Southeast Asia Sea World Affairs 0
F Happy Independence Day - Why we should be extremely thankful to have Pakistan Social & Current Events 8
Jyotish Pakistan says 'thankful' to Saudi Arabia for its continued support Strategic & Foreign Affairs 46
ghazi52 PM Imran thanks USNC members for expressing concern over situation in India-occupied Kashmir Strategic & Foreign Affairs 4
Philosopher To the Pakistan Defence Forum staff, Thank you. Members Club 55

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top