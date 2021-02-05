Thank you Imran Khan

Chakar The Great
Development of South Punjab which was neglected for decades have started. Specially the "Sehat Insaf card" is revolutionary interns of health facilities to every family. In the next three years the HDI of Pakistan will get a massive boost.
If these projects complete on time, PTI will clean sweep from South Punjab.
