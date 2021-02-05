Thank you Imran Khan

I think the sehat insaaf card alone can win a two thirds majority if it is rolled out properly. Full capability of government and PTI political party should be deployed to get people aware of how to use it. Get people using this for free treatment.



If PTI can make sehat insaaf card a normal utlity in 3 provinces as well as reduce inflation - they can easily win again.



The only sticking point is the Karachi seats. In my opinion nothing short of governor rule can fix that. They should have acted years ago.