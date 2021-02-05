What's new

Thank you Imran Khan

Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
4,886
0
4,361
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Ireland
Development of South Punjab which was neglected for decades have started. Specially the "Sehat Insaf card" is revolutionary interns of health facilities to every family. In the next three years the HDI of Pakistan will get a massive boost.


1622025834997.png


1622025649786.png
1622025694886.png

1622025618986.png

1622025818302.png
1622025894180.png

1622025868457.png




If these projects complete on time, PTI will clean sweep from South Punjab.
 

Attachments

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,987
39
18,169
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I think the sehat insaaf card alone can win a two thirds majority if it is rolled out properly. Full capability of government and PTI political party should be deployed to get people aware of how to use it. Get people using this for free treatment.

If PTI can make sehat insaaf card a normal utlity in 3 provinces as well as reduce inflation - they can easily win again.

The only sticking point is the Karachi seats. In my opinion nothing short of governor rule can fix that. They should have acted years ago.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Kashmir Solidarity Day: ‘Thank you Imran Khan’ posters appear in IoK
Replies
9
Views
463
ghazi52
ghazi52
INDIAPOSITIVE
THANK YOU AMERICA!
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
75
Views
2K
Vapnope
Vapnope
N.Siddiqui
Featured Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan"India Is a Fascist State, Inspired by the Nazis"
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
82
Views
4K
Flash_Ninja
Flash_Ninja
H
Pakistan's Remittances rise to all-time high of $2.8bn in April, up 56% YoY
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
Mrc
M
PakSword
Quota System has been extended for an Indefinite Period?
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
124
Views
4K
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom