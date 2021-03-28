What's new

THANK YOU AMERICA!

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,518
-7
7,846
Country
India
Location
India
‘Americans first’
cites domestic priorities to reject India’s vaccine plea


NEW DELHI: As India’s Covid crisis explodes, the US delivered a blow to India’s vaccination programme, indicating it would prioritise its own citizens before addressing India’s request for vaccine components.
Responding to journalists, the US State Department spokesperson said, “we have a special responsibility to the American people”.

“It's of course not only in our interest to see Americans vaccinated; it’s in the interests of the rest of the world to see Americans vaccinated.” The implied subtext was that Indians’ vaccination was less important.
Foreign minister S Jaishankar has held a couple of rounds of discussions with his counterpart Anthony Blinken on the easing of the US export embargo. Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla has held similar discussions with Wendy Sherman, US deputy secretary.

Washington sources said some US Congressmen have also expressed support. But that this is going to be a difficult one, is now clear.

Meanwhile, German chancellor Angela Merkel expressed doubts about helping India develop its pharma sector, especially as India has tightened its pharma exports in the context of the ongoing Covid crisis.
Merkel was quoted as saying by Politico, “We now have a situation with India where, in connection with the emergency situation of the pandemic, we are worried whether the pharmaceutical products will still come to us,” observed Merkel.
“Of course, we have only allowed India to become such a large pharmaceutical producer in the first place, also from the European side, in the expectation that this should then also be complied with. If that is not the case now, we will have to rethink.” Indicating that Germany might rethink its own industrial policies Merkel said, “The truth is, we haven’t treated our pharmaceutical industry so well for many years.”

On Thursday, John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned India against blocking vaccine exports to Africa under the COVAX program.

“If you finish vaccinating your people before Africa or other parts of the world, you have not done yourself any justice because variants will emerge and undermine your own vaccination efforts“ Nkengasong said.
Most countries in Africa haven’t even begun their vaccinations, while many others have been reported as saying they don’t know whether they would be able to get their second jab at all.




@Imran Khan

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

US Covid Vaccine News: First obligation is to Americans, says US on India's request for vaccine raw materials | India News - Times of India

India News: As India’s Covid crisis explodes, the US delivered a blow to India’s vaccination programme, indicating it would prioritise its own citizens before add
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com




 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
58,394
2
114,987
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ghost Hobbit said:
Then Eruope has no right to criticize India when we prioritize our own deliveries.
Click to expand...
when you will lean austra zenica is vaccine of west not yours .
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
‘Americans first’
cites domestic priorities to reject India’s vaccine plea


NEW DELHI: As India’s Covid crisis explodes, the US delivered a blow to India’s vaccination programme, indicating it would prioritise its own citizens before addressing India’s request for vaccine components.
Responding to journalists, the US State Department spokesperson said, “we have a special responsibility to the American people”.

“It's of course not only in our interest to see Americans vaccinated; it’s in the interests of the rest of the world to see Americans vaccinated.” The implied subtext was that Indians’ vaccination was less important.
Foreign minister S Jaishankar has held a couple of rounds of discussions with his counterpart Anthony Blinken on the easing of the US export embargo. Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla has held similar discussions with Wendy Sherman, US deputy secretary.

Washington sources said some US Congressmen have also expressed support. But that this is going to be a difficult one, is now clear.

Meanwhile, German chancellor Angela Merkel expressed doubts about helping India develop its pharma sector, especially as India has tightened its pharma exports in the context of the ongoing Covid crisis.
Merkel was quoted as saying by Politico, “We now have a situation with India where, in connection with the emergency situation of the pandemic, we are worried whether the pharmaceutical products will still come to us,” observed Merkel.
“Of course, we have only allowed India to become such a large pharmaceutical producer in the first place, also from the European side, in the expectation that this should then also be complied with. If that is not the case now, we will have to rethink.” Indicating that Germany might rethink its own industrial policies Merkel said, “The truth is, we haven’t treated our pharmaceutical industry so well for many years.”

On Thursday, John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned India against blocking vaccine exports to Africa under the COVAX program.

“If you finish vaccinating your people before Africa or other parts of the world, you have not done yourself any justice because variants will emerge and undermine your own vaccination efforts“ Nkengasong said.
Most countries in Africa haven’t even begun their vaccinations, while many others have been reported as saying they don’t know whether they would be able to get their second jab at all.




@Imran Khan

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

US Covid Vaccine News: First obligation is to Americans, says US on India's request for vaccine raw materials | India News - Times of India

India News: As India’s Covid crisis explodes, the US delivered a blow to India’s vaccination programme, indicating it would prioritise its own citizens before add
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Click to expand...
sab apni apni bachao :P
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
America may be world’s worst enemy
2 3
Replies
34
Views
973
tower9
T
beijingwalker
'Thank You China!!!' Mexico Grateful for Coronavirus Medical Supplies
Replies
5
Views
284
riscol
R
Patriot786b2
Why America rejected India offer to get F-35 Fighter aircraft program
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
YeBeWarned
YeBeWarned
Old School
Looking for Urdu lyrics writers
2
Replies
15
Views
465
Old School
Old School
Feng Leng
America Is Headed to a Showdown Over Taiwan, and China Might Win
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
128
Views
5K
sinait
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom