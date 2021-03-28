zakir Ullah Khan
Thanda Dam Kohat Drone View | Thanda Dam Kohat Aerial View
Tanda Dam or Tanda Lake is a small dam and also a lake view park located in Kohat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the province of Pakistan. The dam supplies water for irrigation to Jurma, Shahpur and many villages by means of canals from Tanda Lake.
#thanda #thandadamkohat #kohat
