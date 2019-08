Brahmos is not indian missile. Its Russian.



I like Brahmos though. Its lethal in absence of any strong Missile defence (as is the case with Pakistan for now).



Pakistan has it's own hypersonic cruise missiles like CM-400 integrated with JF-17 Thunders but we have never seen the test footage. Hopefully one day we see the launch and test footage of CM-400s hitting targets precisely at hypersonic speeds

