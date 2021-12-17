Thailand Launches ASEAN’s First 5G Smart Hospital Yesterday, Office of The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Siriraj Hospital, and Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd. jointly launched the “Siriraj World Class 5G Smart Hospital”.

[Bangkok, Thailand, December 17, 2021] Yesterday, Office of The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Siriraj Hospital, and Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd. jointly launched the “Siriraj World Class 5G Smart Hospital”. This is the first and largest 5G smart hospital project in the ASEAN region. It will deliver a more efficient and convenient experience to patients by introducing technologies such as 5G, cloud, and artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, Siriraj Hospital and Huawei will establish a Joint Innovation Lab to incubate over 30 innovative 5G applications that will be promoted nationwide from 2022.Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visits the 5G remote OPD booth at the launch ceremonyaddressed the national policy on 5G and digital economy. “Thailand understands the importance of technology, and today is an important first step in the utilization of digital technologies and 5G in the medical field. We are thankful for the long-lasting friendship and collaboration between Thailand and China. We admire Siriraj Hospital and Mahidol University, and would like to thank Huawei, NBTC, and all other partners. We hope the project will act as a blueprint for all smart hospitals in Thailand going forward.”Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand, emphasized that China will leverage technology to help Thailand fight the pandemic. “China and Thailand’s 5G cooperation has become a model in the region, helping Thailand become the first country in Southeast Asia to launch 5G commercial use. China will continue to support Huawei and other Chinese companies in advancing Smart Hospitals and bringing better lives for Thai and Chinese people.”MD, Dean of Faculty of Medicine, Siriraj Hospital Mahidol University, and Colonel Natee Sukonrat,emphasized that with the “smart hospitals” model, people in remote areas will have better opportunities to access advanced health care services.CEO of Huawei Thailand, said, “This signifies a model for upgrading Thailand’s public health industry in the future and contributes to Siriraj’s transition to becoming a smart hospital, in line with Huawei’s mission to Grow in Thailand, Contribute to Thailand.”Siriraj Hospital and Huawei signed a five-year MoU in December 2020 to accelerate the use of 5G and cloud technologies. In June, 5G unmanned vehicles were introduced for contactless medical supplies delivery. Last year, Siriraj was awarded by CommunicAsia for “Most Innovative 5G Trial in Asia Pacific Region.”