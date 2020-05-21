Thailand hopes and prays for a weaker baht

US setting the stage of next financial war again? This is old drama starting with hot money flowing into a country. When sovereign government feel is too dangerous and want a capital control, IMF, world bank and all sorts of NGO will foul. Eventually sovereign government give up.



Next the hot money pull out. Everything crash.



Then US and west will come in the pick all the bargain, reducing the country into economic slavery.



This is how US controlled Samsung.



But now, Thailand can ask China for help upon a bear raid on currency. That is why US hate China.