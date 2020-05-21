What's new

Thailand hopes and prays for a weaker baht

Kingdom's pandemic-hit economy would benefit from a weaker currency but markets still view the baht as a safe haven
By PETER JANSSEN AUGUST 31, 2020

24773EC2-660C-484C-B96B-5261A71804BF.jpeg


A mournful Thai holds a Thai baht note. Photo: NurPhoto via AFP Forum/Anusak Laowilas


BANGKOK – When new Bank of Thailand (BoT) Governor Sethaput Suthiwart-Narueput assumes his post on October 1, one of his first crucial challenges will be how to deal with the kingdom’s strong currency, the baht.

In 2019, the baht appreciated 9% against the dollar, one of the best currency performances in Asia.

Kasikorn Research Center, a Bangkok-based think tank, has predicted that the baht is likely to remain strong vis-à-vis the dollar throughout 2020, despite the ravages of the Covid-19 crisis and record low-interest rates of 0.5%.

Thai gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to contract 8-10% this year. GDP contracted a whopping 12.2% in the second quarter (2Q20).

The baht’s strength is thus more a reflection of market perceptions of still-strong underlying financial fundamentals rather than projected weak economic performance.

Thailand runs out of money they just postponed the submarine purchase. Thai manufacturing, farming, tourism lost competitiveness against Vietnam. The economy shrinks. Thai King is in exile with his concubines. The future is not good. Praying for a weaker currency won‘t help.
 
US setting the stage of next financial war again? This is old drama starting with hot money flowing into a country. When sovereign government feel is too dangerous and want a capital control, IMF, world bank and all sorts of NGO will foul. Eventually sovereign government give up.

Next the hot money pull out. Everything crash.

Then US and west will come in the pick all the bargain, reducing the country into economic slavery.

This is how US controlled Samsung.

But now, Thailand can ask China for help upon a bear raid on currency. That is why US hate China.
 
Will China give submarines to Thailand for free?
 
