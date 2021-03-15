What's new

Thailand halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination over blood clots reports

Thailand halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination over blood clots reports

Source: Xinhua| 2021-03-12 13:35:33|Editor: huaxia



A press conference on temporarily halting the roll-out of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand is held in Bangkok, Thailand, March 12, 2021. Thailand announced Friday to temporarily halt the roll-out of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination after some European nations suspended the use of the vaccine due to concerns of blood clotting. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)
BANGKOK, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Thailand announced Friday to temporarily halt the roll-out of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination after some European nations suspended the use of the vaccine due to concerns of blood clotting.
"It is not certain whether the blood clot symptom is directly related to the AstraZeneca vaccine. The vaccine is good, but for the safety of the Thai people, we decide to suspend the use of the vaccine until further evaluation," Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Public Health told a news conference.
Thailand also canceled the plan scheduled for Friday for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and members of his cabinet to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine shots.
The announcement came after countries including Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of the formation of blood clots after some people received the vaccines.
"With this postponement, we are not saying that the vaccine is problematic. This postponement is to wait for verification whether there is any relation with the vaccine or that batch of the vaccine," Yong Poovorawan, a senior virologist at Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University, told the news conference.
"The vaccines supplied to Thailand were not the same batch as in Europe, but made in Asia," Yong said.
Thailand launched its national inoculation program on Feb. 28, using vaccines developed by China's Sinovac. It has ordered Sinovac vaccines with the first doses having arrived on Feb. 24. The country also received AstraZeneca vaccine on the same day.
Thailand has so far confirmed more than 26,600 COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths.

 
vi-va said:
"With this postponement, we are not saying that the vaccine is problematic. This postponement is to wait for verification whether there is any relation with the vaccine or that batch of the vaccine," Yong Poovorawan, a senior virologist at Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University, told the news conference.
That is a way Asians ban things. Just leave it sitting around waiting.....forever. Kind of like was done with that Australian coal.
 
8-) Mean while Canada is saying go ahead Jab it in your arm and be thankful


France = Stopped it
Germany = Stopped it
Thailand = Stopped it
Sweden = Stopped it
Canada = Tea is fantastic
 
ccp bots triggerd on this thread ...:rofl::rofl::rofl:
 
Indonesia Delays AstraZeneca Vaccine Rollout

1615865057415.png


BY :NATASIA CHRISTY, WAHYUNI
MARCH 15, 2021


Jakarta. The Drug and Food Supervisory Agency, or BPOM, decided on Monday to delay the use of Covid-19 vaccine produced by UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca amid reports of blood clots after it was administered.

Indonesia received 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine last week through global procurement scheme Covax.

BPOM head Penny Lukito said the decision was taken as precautions while awaiting further recommendation from the World Health Organization and the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) regarding the safety of the vaccine.

“We are communicating with the WHO and the SAGE out of precautions. The results will then be submitted to inter-agency team and the Health Ministry who will then decide whether AstraZeneca vaccine can be used in the national vaccination drive,” Penny said in a hearing with the House of Representatives’ health commission in Jakarta.

She said she could not set a timetable for the final say regarding this issue.
“Hopefully it won’t take long,” she said.

Her remarks ran counter with previous statement by Health Ministry spokeswoman Siti Nadia Tirmidzi, who said on Friday the vaccine will be administered despite safety concerns in Europe.

Siti argued that the BPOM had issued emergency use authorization for AstraZeneca vaccine a day after it arrived at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Banten from the Netherlands.

The latest BPOM decision means that Indonesia joins a list of at least 10 countries including neighboring Thailand who suspend the use of AstraZeneca vaccine.

In the same hearing, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin expressed his hope that the WHO will decide immediately about the safety of AstraZeneca vaccine.

“I hope it will come out immediately because AstraZeneca vaccine in our stock expires in the end of May,” Budi said.

He said he is aware that UK regulator and the European Medicines Agency had found no evidence of a link between the vaccine and blood clots and advised the continuation of the jab, but the BPOM decided to put a delay pending global investigation.

Health Ministry figures show that 4.17 million people have received at least one shot of Covid-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech since the campaign began on January 13.

The government has administered 5.73 million doses of vaccine as of Monday.

jakartaglobe.id

Indonesia Delays AstraZeneca Vaccine Rollout

The health minister warns that AstraZeneca vaccine in stock expires by the end of May.
jakartaglobe.id jakartaglobe.id
 
The U.S. still hasn't approve the AstraZeneca vaccine yet to be used within the states and the question is why...
 
Indos said:
Indonesia Delays AstraZeneca Vaccine Rollout

BY :NATASIA CHRISTY, WAHYUNI
MARCH 15, 2021


Jakarta. The Drug and Food Supervisory Agency, or BPOM, decided on Monday to delay the use of Covid-19 vaccine produced by UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca amid reports of blood clots after it was administered.

Indonesia received 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine last week through global procurement scheme Covax.

BPOM head Penny Lukito said the decision was taken as precautions while awaiting further recommendation from the World Health Organization and the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) regarding the safety of the vaccine.

“We are communicating with the WHO and the SAGE out of precautions. The results will then be submitted to inter-agency team and the Health Ministry who will then decide whether AstraZeneca vaccine can be used in the national vaccination drive,” Penny said in a hearing with the House of Representatives’ health commission in Jakarta.

She said she could not set a timetable for the final say regarding this issue.
“Hopefully it won’t take long,” she said.

Her remarks ran counter with previous statement by Health Ministry spokeswoman Siti Nadia Tirmidzi, who said on Friday the vaccine will be administered despite safety concerns in Europe.

Siti argued that the BPOM had issued emergency use authorization for AstraZeneca vaccine a day after it arrived at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Banten from the Netherlands.

The latest BPOM decision means that Indonesia joins a list of at least 10 countries including neighboring Thailand who suspend the use of AstraZeneca vaccine.

In the same hearing, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin expressed his hope that the WHO will decide immediately about the safety of AstraZeneca vaccine.

“I hope it will come out immediately because AstraZeneca vaccine in our stock expires in the end of May,” Budi said.

He said he is aware that UK regulator and the European Medicines Agency had found no evidence of a link between the vaccine and blood clots and advised the continuation of the jab, but the BPOM decided to put a delay pending global investigation.

Health Ministry figures show that 4.17 million people have received at least one shot of Covid-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech since the campaign began on January 13.

The government has administered 5.73 million doses of vaccine as of Monday.

jakartaglobe.id

Indonesia Delays AstraZeneca Vaccine Rollout

The health minister warns that AstraZeneca vaccine in stock expires by the end of May.
jakartaglobe.id jakartaglobe.id
are they taking chinese vaxine as alternative ?
Oldman1 said:
The U.S. still hasn't approve the AstraZeneca vaccine yet to be used within the states and the question is why...
so US citizens are getting chinese and russian vaxine ?
 
GHALIB said:
are they taking chinese vaxine as alternative ?
Yup, alhamduliLLAH my mother has taken it and so far no health issue, Alhamdulillah, despite she has already got two stroke and need medication since about four years ago.
 
Indos said:
Yup, alhamduliLLAH my mother has taken it and so far no health issue, Alhamdulillah, despite she has already got two stroke and need medication since about four years ago.
very good .
crores of indians are getting astrazeneca with no side effects .
 
www.hindustantimes.com

Giant billboards in Canada thank Indian PM Modi for providing Covid-19 vaccines

A total of nine billboards towering over major highways in the Greater Toronto Area with a message went live on Wednesday, with four more locations scheduled for Monday in the town of Brampton
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

Good quality Lobbying going on , in Canada , Modi Sarkar Saved Justin Trudue's Canada by providing
Covid Astrazeneca Covid Vaccine ???

Hmm with all the blood clots and every thing

These propaganda banners are appearing all over Canada
 
