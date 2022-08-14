What's new

Thailand-China joint military exercise started

somsak

somsak

FULL MEMBER
Jun 27, 2014
1,300
0
1,509
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
UDON THANI (NNT) - The "Falcon Strike 2022" joint military exercise between Thailand and China began on Sunday (14 Aug) in Udon Thani province.

The 10-day exercise between China’s People’s Liberation Army Airforce (PLAAF) and the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) is the fifth annual drill between the two nations since 2015. The previous exercise was held in 2019 before being put on hold for two years due to the pandemic.

During the exercise, the PLAAF is deploying six J-10C/S fighter jets, a JH-7AI fighter-bomber and a Shaanxi KJ-500 airborne early warning (AEW) and control (AEW) aircraft. The RTAF will meanwhile send five Gripen fighters, three Alpha Jet attack planes and an AEW plane. Key training courses such as air support, strikes on ground targets and small- and large-scale troop deployments will be included.

The joint training exercise aims to enhance mutual trust and friendship between the two air forces, deepen practical cooperation and promote the continuous development of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership

Falcon Strike 2022 Kicks Off in Udon Thani

Falcon Strike 2022 Kicks Off in Udon Thani
thainews.prd.go.th thainews.prd.go.th
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

LKJ86
China-Thailand joint air force training exercise
Replies
0
Views
85
LKJ86
LKJ86
beijingwalker
China Extends Military Exercises Near Taiwan With New Drill
Replies
11
Views
383
casual
casual
B
China, Russia, Iran to hold joint maritime exercise: report
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Viet
Russia, Vietnam plan to hold joint military drills
Replies
1
Views
260
pak1234
P
B
India, Bangladesh hold joint military exercise as part of bilateral defence cooperation
Replies
5
Views
345
BananaRepublicUK
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom