What's new

Thailand bans travellers from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,065
-5
10,385
Thailand bans travellers from Bangladesh
Bangkok Post
  • Published at 07:09 pm May 10th, 2021
Thailand Airport-coronavirus

File photo: A view of the empty departure hall of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on March 11, 2020 AFP

The country has also banned travellers from Nepal and Pakistan

Thailand has closed its border to foreign travellers arriving from Bangladesh on the back of the first confirmed cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 in the country.

The country has also banned travellers from Nepal and Pakistan.

There has been a ban on foreigners coming from India entering Thailand since May 1.

Thailand Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said on Monday the Thai embassies in Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan had now also stopped issuing certificates of entry for non-Thai nationals, from May 10 until further notice.

Also Raed- UAE adds Bangladesh to travel curbs list
Thai nationals were still allowed to apply for the document, which is needed to return to Thailand during the epidemic, he said.

The ban followed the detection of the Indian variant, coded B.1.617.1, in a Thai woman and her son who arrived from Pakistan, announced by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Monday.

The CCSA had indicated earlier on Monday, during its daily briefing, that entry would be banned from three more countries amid concerns of more cases of the Indian variant.

A certificate of entry is currently compulsory for all people wanting to come to the kingdom.

www.dhakatribune.com

Thailand bans travellers from Bangladesh

The country has also banned travellers from Nepal and Pakistan
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Dubious
Qatar denies entry to 14 countries, including India, Philippines, Bangladesh, Egypt, Pakistan, Nepal
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
3K
Sheikh Rauf
Sheikh Rauf
B
Coronavirus outbreak: Qatar bans arrivals from Bangladesh, 13 countries
Replies
1
Views
335
krash
krash
AZ1
Featured Remittances to Pakistan Will Reach $24 Billion in 2020: World Bank
Replies
7
Views
1K
mikkix
mikkix
S
Country Reports on Terrorism 2016 - SOUTH AND CENTRAL ASIA
Replies
0
Views
354
StraightShooter
S
Gibbs
Pakistan Calls for unity at Vesak Day event at UN
Replies
1
Views
895
AADHAAR
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom