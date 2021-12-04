Thai Vietjet grasps Thailand’s No.1 domestic market share With 25.6% of passenger share in Q3/2021, Thai Vietjet placed first among all six Thai-registered carriers.

SINGAPORE –has become Thailand's industry leader in both passengers and cargo carried, according to thetransportation statistic report of the year 2021.With 25.6% of passenger share in Q3/2021, Thai Vietjet placed first among all six Thai-registered carriers. In addition, Thai Vietjet also obtained a 42.2% share of domestic air freight transportation in the same quarter, making the airline win the top share of both passengers and cargo for the first time.Despite the ongoing pandemic for almost two years, Thai Vietjet has steadily advanced to the top of the industry in Q3/2021 from 2nd place in 2020. In addition, the airline has proactively managed to become the domestic air travel market recovery leader, with leading capacity and more new routes opened during the year 2021, offering passengers more choices and flexibility while helping stimulate tourism and travel demand to return at a faster pace.In early November, the airline commemorated its 10 millionth passengers, marking another significant milestone of the airline after its 5th-anniversary celebration in mid-September 2021.Thai Vietjet launched its first commercial scheduled flight on September 15, 2016, and up until today has expanded its young and modern fleet to 16 aircraft.The airline has been providing leading capacity to passengers with the highest level of safety for travel during the Covid-19 outbreak. The carrier also strictly performs aircraft disinfection throughout its fleet in compliance with theand CAAT's directives, to reduce potential risk to the health of passengers and its staff.