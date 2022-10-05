What's new

Thai Submarine purchases from China could sink over engine debate

L

Lava820

BANNED
Jul 19, 2022
375
-6
420
Country
India
Location
India
1664960530214.png

Controversy surrounds plans over the plan for three submarine purchases as officials debate which engine is suitable to power the subs. The S26T Yuan-class submarine that Thailand has been in the slow process of purchasing since April was originally planned to be powered by a German engine. Now, factions of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) are debating if a Chinese-made engine is a suitable replacement to proceed with the purchase. There’s a chance that in the debate, the entire purchase contract could be terminated.

The government’s original procurement plan specifically requested the MTU396 diesel engine made in Germany to power each submarine. China Shipbuilding and Offshore International had suggested replacing that engine with a CHD620 engine made in China.


But that engine has never been used on Chinese submarines, according to engineers at the Naval Dockyard. An RTN source said that the dockyard doesn’t want to be blamed if they install the Chinese engine and the submarines later have operational issues.

But, according to RTN chief ADM Choengchai Chomchoengpaet, the study from the technical panel of the Naval Dockyard was not enough to go on. He stressed that if they replaced the German engine in each submarine, it must be with an engine of equal or greater quality.

The RTN intends to follow the original plans to buy the three submarines and enhance its defence capabilities. There’s a submarine procurement committee that has been working since April to facilitate talks to buy the subs and which engine to use. The RTN will examine every possibility in purchases, and the committee has been studying 2020 fiscal year information and working on the delayed purchase.

But, as debate and red tape drag on into their seventh month, the committee needs to reassess. They need to choose an engine, consider the impact of the delays, and set a timeline for the purchase to be complete if they are to move forward with a submarine procurement.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

L
No Chinese Engines Please! Thailand Senior Officers ‘Opposes’ To Buy Yuan-Class Submarines From Beijing Sans German Tech
Replies
2
Views
329
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior
beijingwalker
Thai Navy (RTN) could accept Chinese-made engines for the S26T Yuan-class submarine
Replies
14
Views
883
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
P
Thai-Chinese Submarine Deal Faces Axe: PM Prayut
Replies
1
Views
1K
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
B
Thailand could acquire Chinese CHD620 diesel engine for the Yuan class submarine
Replies
2
Views
502
Beast
B
Hamartia Antidote
Thailand’s Chinese submarine order hits snag after Germany’s export embargo on MTU engines
Replies
4
Views
729
Leishangthem
Leishangthem

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom