Thai parliament approves procurement of 2 subs from China

A THAI parliament sub-committee has approved the navy's controversial procurement of two submarines worth 22.5 billion baht from China.



The approval comes amid calls for cuts to the armed forces' weapons procurement plans including those for the submarine purchases.



Critics say that by cancelling the purchase, more money could be saved and injected into efforts to help solve the country's economic problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.



However, deputy chairman of the subcommittee Yutthapong Jarassathian said the procurement was approved with a narrow vote by the nine man subcommittee.



According to a Bangkok Post report, he said it was the second time that the subcommittee had looked at the navy's request to purchase the two submarines.



Yutthapong said that in the first meeting, the subcommittee had to put the matter on hold because it could not decide whether to allow the navy to buy the submarines.



However in the second meeting, the navy said it had already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to buy three submarines from China.



He said that according to the navy, the purchase of the first submarine was already completed, using the money from the 2017 budget, and it will be delivered in 2024.



However at last Friday's meeting, the navy showed the MoU for the purchase of the first submarine but it does not say that Thailand was obliged to buy the other two submarines, Yutthapong said.



He said the MoU was signed by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Chinese defence minister.



"I was among the subcommittee members who opposed the purchase. But the navy insisted that it was for the sake of marine security," Yutthapong said.



He said the members had differing views on the issue and could not reach a conclusion, forcing it to stop for a break before resuming for a vote.



The vote was initially tied at 4-4 but the chairman of the subcommittee Supol Fongngam then decided to vote in favour of the purchase, resulting in a tally of 5-4 for approval.



Yutthapong said that he and those who voted against it will continue to oppose the purchase of the submarines.



"The prime minister must choose between the submarines and the economic survival of the people. How come the government favours the submarines over people's livelihoods?" he asked.



