Great news!Great job Thai Navy Seals! Great international collaboration.Thirteen foreign cave diving experts have entered the cave to join the rescue operation since 10:00 local time on Sunday. The boys were dived out from the cave one by one, escorted by two divers at one time.The 12 boys, aged between 11 and 16, and their coach, 25, went missing in Tham Luang Nang Non cave in northern Thailand's Chiang Rai Province on June 23. They were located on a small cliff about four km away from the cave entrance when the search entered the ninth day on July 2.