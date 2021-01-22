What's new

Thai Defence & Economy Forum

Ukroboronprom to ship next batch of tanks to Thailand by year's end : UNIAN news

The next batch of Oplot tanks, the latest development of the Ukrainian armored industry, will be shipped to Thailand by December 31, 2015, First Deputy General Director of state-owned Ukroboronprom Concern Serhiy Pinkas told UNIAN.

The next batch of Ukrainian-made Oplot tanks is to be shipped to Thailand by the end of 2015 / Photo from UNIAN
"We have met the latest deadline for the delivery of five tanks under the contact with Thailand. The next deadline is set for December 31," Pinkas said in an exclusive interview with UNIAN.

Pinkas also pointed to some difficulties that the company had been facing while manufacturing these tanks.

"I can't say that the production of Oplot tanks is smooth and easy. It's far from being easy. I can only say that a personnel reshuffle at the Malyshev tank plant is a signal that not everything has been good there. Now we have bought metal for [manufacturing] a very large batch of tanks. The situation with the supply of components has improved. In short, the pace may not be the one we would like to achieve, but let us wait until the end of the year, and we'll make an official announcement then," Pinkas said.

As UNIAN reported earlier, in early 2015 Ukroboronprom's management announced plans to produce 40 Oplot tanks in 2015, and reach the production target of 100-120 tanks per year in 2016 and on.

In June 2015, the company's management dismissed the director of the Malyshev plant for the failure to fulfill the Oplot production plans. For this end, Ukroboronprom said private enterprises were engaged in the production of the tanks as the concern's own production capacities are insufficient.

In 2011 Ukraine signed a contract with Thailand for the shipment of 49 Oplot tanks worth about $250 million. The first batch of five tanks was delivered in late 2013. Another five tanks were shipped to Thailand in June 2015.

Ukroboronprom's management repeatedly noted that it was more economically feasible to export Oplot tanks rather than use them in the Anti-Terrorist Operation in eastern Ukraine, while channeling proceeds from the export to upgrade mothballed military hardware.

UNIAN's memo. Ukroboronprom was established in 2010 to ensure effective operations and management of state-owned business entities that develop, manufacture, sell, repair, modernize and scrap weapons, military and special equipment and ammunition, and participate in the military-technical cooperation.
 
Hmm, the idea behind this thread is because Thailand as one of ASEAN big Five should get deserve a spot because their military has tradition and long history as long as the history of Kingdom of Thailand which span across centuries.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Royal Thai Marine Corps looking for Atmos-2000 SPH



Atmos Assembly line in Thailand- Weapon Production Center - Defense Industry and Energy Center in cooperation with Elbit System



DEFENSE STUDIES
 
24 DESEMBER 2015
RTAF Ordered 17 UAV, Believe to be Tigershark II

24 Desember 2015

Tigershark II UAV (photos : TAF)
RTAF is ordering parts and equipments worth 579 million Baht for the constrcution of Tigershark II UAV, an RTAF indeginous development in cooperation with various parties including Defence Technology Institute and Marsun.
The UAV will be commissioned in 404 sqadron.

Royal Thai Air Force has established 404 Squadron in the 4th Air Division by a fleet consist of four Israeli Aerostar UAV and Tigershark II UAV which developed by Air Force and collaboration with both public and private including DTI and Marsun Co Ltd.
Tigershark II is a medium-sized UAV, 6 meters in length, wing length of 4.2 meters and a maximum speed of 110 knots, flying time up to 12 hours at a maximum altitude of 12,000 feet is expected to be active in 404 Squadron with around 20 vessels.

(TAF)
 
Royal Thai Navy exercise
credit: Pornchai Sangprom Saksun Cherngloy







Royal Thai Air Force Competitive practices Tactical Air 2016
credit:รัชต์ รัตนวิจารณ์
NationTV 22








Saab sees India, Thailand as potential customers for Sea Gripen
The head of Saab’s aeronautics division told the Indian media that India and Thailand are potential customers for the carrier-borne Sea Gripen fighter.


© Milan Nykodym, Czech Republic [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons

“There is a cost for everything. But you can always talk about different investment schemes. If you see there are other potential customers…you can do it jointly with Brazil. Thailand is also a potential customer for Sea Gripen”, Ulf Nilsson was quoted as saying.
Alert 5 » Saab sees India, Thailand as potential customers for Sea Gripen - Military Aviation News
 
Israeli Firm Offers M60A1 Upgrade Proposal for Royal Thai Army

14 November 2015


RTA and Israeli Army M-60 MBT (all image : Thai Defense)
SPITTA PPSC Joint Venture with unnamed Israel company have presented the proposal for M60A1's upgrade to RTA and It's highly appreciated by the Brass hat at RTA cavalry training centre. Some rumors said "Though it's not finalized but there's high chance that M60A1 will be upgraded " or "It's in waiting for approval state"


This is it ! The poster in FB group has release some upgrade plans .The final product of the upgrade will be Turkish M60T + APS with some modifications ,so let's see it in detail .
First the mobility, AVDS-1790-2 of M60A1 will be upgraded (not replaced) to have 900+ HP and new air filtration systems, new transmission -Renk RK304S - new final drives, new or upgraded suspension, new tracks.
Second the fire power, 120mm MG253 cannon with APAM and LAHAT, new FCS with H-K capability, new turret drives, RWS is an optional, M19 cupola removed and equipped with Merkava style hatch and machine gun mount(s).



Third the survivability, new modular armor, APS (Iron Fist), low observable painting/coating and assumed that they will be equipped with new fire suppression systems.
Fourth other gimmicks, APU, Air conditioner, BMS with full NCW support.
The unknowns, FCS model, No. of APS system installed, 60mm mortar (?)



The upgrade will be took place at RTA factory with technology transfer from Israel, include ammunition production (The RTA has license to produce 105 mm tank ammo for 2 years).
(Thai Defense)
 
Thailand to Replace Coastal Guns with Long-Range Missiles

07 Desember 2015

In Juni 2011, Coastal Defense Battalion 12 of the RTN conducts exercise to fire eight 155mm Chinese artillery shells on an arced trajectory, aiming and tracking the projectiles with a Raytheon Pathfinder MK targeting system and Thales Group BOR A-550 portable radar system. (photo : Pattaya Mail)
The Royal Thai Navy's (RTN's) Coastal Defence Command is replacing a number of the service's coastal guns with long-range missiles and is currently reviewing several options.
According to a senior RTN official who was speaking at the Coastal Surveillance conference held on 1-2 December in Kuala Lumpur, the replacements are being sought in light of advances in naval weapons technology that put a number of important infrastructures on Thailand's eastern seaboard at risk.
"As a result, the RTN intends to replace our coastal guns [with] long-range missiles that have better range and [are] more accurate", said Captain Panuwat Samakgarn, Deputy Director of the RTN's Combatant Capability Planning and Development Division.
(Jane's)

New STARStreak Missiles Delivery to RTA from 2017

24 November 2015


STARStreak missile has been operated by RTA (photos : TAF)
Thales will start delivering the additional STARStreak missiles and Lightweight Multiple Launcher (LML) to the Royal Thai Army (RTA) from 2017.
Thales signed a multi-million pound contract with Thailand-based DataGate in September to supply the STARStreak air defence missile system. The contract follows on from Thailand's initial purchase of STARStreak in 2012.
"STARStreak High Velocity Missile (HVM) is designed to provide close air defence against conventional air threats such as fixed wing fighters and late unmasking helicopter targets. It is capable of being launched from lightweight land. sea and air platforms, from either automatic fire control systems such as RAPIDRanger or the STARStreak LML. STARStreak can therefore be deployed quickly into operations and is easy to integrate into a force structure" Dawn Ross, Communication Manager, Advanced Weapon Systems at Thales told Daily News.

"The system plays a key part in the air to protecting the Kingdom of Thailand," Ross added.
All the missiles ordered in 2012 were delivered to the RTA this year, Ross added.
"STARStreak is the leading VSHORAD system in the world today, enabling nations to protect key assets against both emerging and established threats. We are honored to continue to serve the Royal Thai Army as a key supplier for Thailand's advanced air defence capability."
Thales has previously exported weapons to the Indonesian government. In Malaysia this year, Thales signed a contract with Global Komited, a company within The Westar Group, to supply ForceSHIELD, the Thales integrated Advanced Air Defence system.
The purchase of ForceSHIELD will enable the Malaysian Armed Forces to replace and enhance the previously comisssioned Thales STARBurst missile system, which has been in service since the mid 1990s.
(DailyNews)

I wonder about your deep hate on Vietnam. You don't need to drag my country here and there. True, we had historical conflicts with the kingdom of Siam, but that's history. That's something you as outsider never understand. Today our relationship to the Siamese is better than ever.
 
Thai produced armored car.
Firstwin


Thai R&D finished an Armored Vehicle 2



My favorite Ceasar artillery. Well Proven in combat.
They are said to be a cooker of ceasar salad.
 
