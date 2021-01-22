Thai Defence & Economy Forum

07 Desember 2015In Juni 2011, Coastal Defense Battalion 12 of the RTN conducts exercise to fire eight 155mm Chinese artillery shells on an arced trajectory, aiming and tracking the projectiles with a Raytheon Pathfinder MK targeting system and Thales Group BOR A-550 portable radar system. (photo : Pattaya Mail)The Royal Thai Navy's (RTN's) Coastal Defence Command is replacing a number of the service's coastal guns with long-range missiles and is currently reviewing several options.According to a senior RTN official who was speaking at the Coastal Surveillance conference held on 1-2 December in Kuala Lumpur, the replacements are being sought in light of advances in naval weapons technology that put a number of important infrastructures on Thailand's eastern seaboard at risk."As a result, the RTN intends to replace our coastal guns [with] long-range missiles that have better range and [are] more accurate", said Captain Panuwat Samakgarn, Deputy Director of the RTN's Combatant Capability Planning and Development Division.24 November 2015STARStreak missile has been operated by RTA (photos : TAF)Thales will start delivering the additional STARStreak missiles and Lightweight Multiple Launcher (LML) to the Royal Thai Army (RTA) from 2017.Thales signed a multi-million pound contract with Thailand-based DataGate in September to supply the STARStreak air defence missile system. The contract follows on from Thailand's initial purchase of STARStreak in 2012."STARStreak High Velocity Missile (HVM) is designed to provide close air defence against conventional air threats such as fixed wing fighters and late unmasking helicopter targets. It is capable of being launched from lightweight land. sea and air platforms, from either automatic fire control systems such as RAPIDRanger or the STARStreak LML. STARStreak can therefore be deployed quickly into operations and is easy to integrate into a force structure" Dawn Ross, Communication Manager, Advanced Weapon Systems at Thales told Daily News."The system plays a key part in the air to protecting the Kingdom of Thailand," Ross added.All the missiles ordered in 2012 were delivered to the RTA this year, Ross added."STARStreak is the leading VSHORAD system in the world today, enabling nations to protect key assets against both emerging and established threats. We are honored to continue to serve the Royal Thai Army as a key supplier for Thailand's advanced air defence capability."Thales has previously exported weapons to the Indonesian government. In Malaysia this year, Thales signed a contract with Global Komited, a company within The Westar Group, to supply ForceSHIELD, the Thales integrated Advanced Air Defence system.The purchase of ForceSHIELD will enable the Malaysian Armed Forces to replace and enhance the previously comisssioned Thales STARBurst missile system, which has been in service since the mid 1990s.looking at this pic, make me laugh when ever i remembered some Vietnamese said their country still hold an edge against Thailand in land battle situation