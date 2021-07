THACO donates specialised trucks for transporting vaccines, mobile vaccination

THACO Chairman Tran Ba Duong speaks to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh about specialised vehicles used for mobile vaccination and taking samples for COVID-19 testing. (Photo courtesy of THACO)HCM City, July 12 (VNS/VNA) - Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO) donated 63 specialised trucks each for transporting COVID-19 vaccines and carrying out mobile vaccination and taking samples at a recent ceremony to launch the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Hanoi.They were worth 150 billion VND (6.5 million USD).