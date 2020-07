SLX 5×36 PRISM W/ACSS AURORA RETICLE SPECS

Battery Type: CR2032 3V Lithium Coin

Click Value: 1/3 MOA

Eye Relief: 2.50 in – 3.00 in

Field View 18.8’@100yards

Illuminated: Yes, 5 Brightness Levels In Red And Green

Battery Life: 3000 Hours

Magnification: 5X

Reticle: ACSS Aurora

Total Windage and Elevation Adjustment: 35 MOA

Turret Features: Capped Turrets, Tool Adjustable

Fully Nitrogen Purged, IP67 Waterproof and Dust Proof

Weight: 18.4 Oz

Lifetime Warranty

Made In China

THINGS I LIKED

DOES IT TRACK AND HOLD ZERO?

DURABILITY

FINAL THOUGHTS