RUGER-57 SPECIFICATIONS

Model: 16401

Action: Single Action Hammer-Fired

Capacity: 20+1

Grip Frame: High-Performance Glass-Filled Nylon

Barrel Length: 4.94″

Overall Length: 8.65″

Barrel Material: Alloy Steel

Barrel Finish: Black Nitride

Slide Material: Alloy Steel

Slide Finish: Black Oxide

Twist Rate: 1:9″ RH

Weight: 24.5 oz

Sights: Fiber Optic Front, Adjustable Rear Sights

MSRP: $799.00

OPENING THE BOX – FIRST TOUCH

SOME FEATURES I WASN’T ABLE TO MAKE USE OF

RUGER-57 RANGE PERFORMANCE

The Good

Some Complaints

CONCLUSIONS

PROS:

Unique caliber, flat-shooting for a pistol

Great packaging, ships in a case you can bring to the range

Comes with 2 magazines

Optics ready

Priced competitively compared to its direct competition

Strong construction and high-quality materials

Steel magazines

Great iron sights

CONS