TFB Review: Cadex CDX-50 Tremor

Features

TFB Review: Cadex CDX-50 TremorThe Cadex CDX-50 Tremor is designed to deliver the massive .50 BMG payload with extreme accuracy. The newest variant to the Tremor lineup is the compact 20″ barreled one that’s designed specifically for Law Enforcement and Military applications. Manufactured using both Canadian and American parts, the Tremor series promises extreme range supremacy. Eager to see how this rifle performed in civilian hands, Cadex was kind enough to send over the new 20″ Tremor for review.TFB Review: Cadex CDX-50 TremorCadex CDX-50 Tremor – Adjustable StockThe Tremor features a folding buttstock with all the adjustments you could ever want. This includes an adjustable butt pad, length of pull, and cheek rest. All of these adjustments are completely tool-free and incredibly simple. The bottom of the stock features a removable Picatinny rail that can be swapped out for a bag rider.Cadex CDX-50 Tremor – Adjustable TriggerThe trigger is Cadex’s own DX2 Evo Selectable Single/Double Stage trigger. This allows the shooter to convert the trigger pull from the factory two-stage to single-stage depending on shooter preference. The trigger weight can be adjusted on the fly from 1.5 to 2.5 lb using the supplied Allen key. The entire bottom of the receiver can also be removed using the supplied Allen keys. This allows for easier access to the full trigger assembly for the full range of adjustment.Cadex CDX-50 Tremor – Tripod MountForward of the magazine and mag release is a two-screw attachment point on the receiver. This allows for the attachment of a bipod rail, ARCA tripod adapter, or RC2 tripod adapter. This attachment point on the receiver is an excellent design feature and allows for a greater range of traverse and elevation adjustment.CDX-50 Tremor – MagazineThe CDX-50 Tremor ships with a steel single-stack five-round magazine. With locking tabs at both the front and the rear, the magazine construction is incredibly robust and very easy to load and seat. This two-tab design allows for the mag to be inserted directly into the receiver. There are two audible clicks that let you know the magazine is fully seated.Cadex CDX-50 Tremor – Barrel Heat Shield and FlutingUnderneath a specialty-built mirage control tube sits a 1:15 twist fluted Bartlein match barrel. This design helps by venting latent barrel heat away from the optic, thus reducing mirage and image distortion as the barrel heats up.CDX-50 Tremor – MX1 Muzzle Brake. Photo Credit: James RoseAt the end of the Tremor’s 20.6″ barrel sits Cadex’s own MX1 muzzle brake. Built from 416 stainless steel, this three-chamber design aims to reduce recoil without kicking up excessive dust when firing prone.Cadex CDX-50 Tremor – Bolt SafetyThe Tremor 50 uses a safety mechanism built directly into the bolt assembly. With the safety engaged, the bolt is locked in this position and cannot be cycled.Cadex CDX-50 Tremor – Bolt Safety DisengagedThe safety has a fairly heavy engagement but easily pops off safety when you’re ready to fire. It’s a different design that I came to like but certainly takes some getting used to.Cadex CDX-50 Tremor – Bolt ThrowThe fluted bolt on the Tremor is the stand-out feature when handling the rifle. It’s hands down the smoothest bolt throw I’ve ever experienced in a bolt-action rifle. Even with the bolt weighing 2.26 lbs alone, the bolt unlocks and throws almost effortlessly.Cadex CDX-50 Tremor – Bolt ReleaseBolt removal is simple and efficient for disassembly and service. With the stock folded 90 degrees, simply pull the bolt rearward while pushing the bolt release to remove it from the receiver.Cadex CDX-50 Tremor – BoltThe CDX-50 uses an extremely heavy-duty 4-lug bolt with a very smooth 50-degree bolt throw.Cadex CDX-50 Tremor – Folding Stock LatchThe folding stock on the Tremor unlocks by pulling the hinge rearward while gently pushing the stock towards the left-hand side of the receiver. Two white polyurethane spacers located on the top and bottom of the hinge assembly eliminate any movement. This gives the assembly a very smooth soft-close feel when locking the stock to the rear.Cadex CDX-50 Tremor – Stock FoldedThe stock has a very pleasant audible click when locked open or closed. Throughout the entire review, the elegance of this hinge mechanism never ceased to amaze me.Cadex CDX-50 Tremor – Stock Folded – Side ViewWith the stock folded the overall length of this 20″ CDX Tremor is only 37″. This marking it perfect for transport and storage in smaller more confined spaces.Cadex CDX-50 – Hard and Soft CaseCadex was kind enough to send both their factory soft case and custom hard cases for the Tremor review.Cadex CDX-50 – Nanuk 990 Hard CaseTheir factory hard case was this Nanuk 990 with custom cut case foam that I was incredibly impressed with. The case features a hinged lock-open lid with spare magazine storage, and built-in locking clasps (alongside four additional external lock points). This was an excellent way to securely transport the Tremor during the review.