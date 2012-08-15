TF-X Turkish Fighter & Trainer Aircraft Projects

Turkey offically started future fighter and advanced jet trainer project. F-X fighter will be used along with F16s and F35. TAI yesterday signed contract for around 20 million USD for concept design of F-X/T-X according to TurAF needs. Concept design study will finish with in 2 years; and desicion about project will given before 2014. For the same project TAI is searching for international partners. Currently there are talks with KAI to join KF-X programme; and Swedish SAAB for future fighter.