TF-X Turkish Fighter & Trainer Aircraft Projects

|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Scores of Turkish-backed fighters killed in devastating attack by LNA
|Middle East & Africa
|18
|TSK opens fire on Syrian fighter at checkpoint, Turkish patrol car gets carjacked by his relatives
|Middle East & Africa
|0
|Greek Mirage fighter jet lock onto turkish f-16 in the aegean -
|World Affairs
|15
|50 Pakistani Zainebiyoun Brigade fighters killed in Turkish strikes in Syria
|Middle East & Africa
|185
|D
|Turkish troops execute fighters, civilians in Syria
|World Affairs
|10
|Paris Air Show 2019: Full-scale mock-up of Turkish Fighter unveiled
|Air Warfare
|3
|Direct ATGM hit: Kurdish female fighters destroy invading turkish german Leopard 2
|Middle East & Africa
|5
|Turkish Tanks Destroyed by Kurdish YPG Fighters in Afrin January 30/2018
|Middle East & Africa
|6
|Turkish "fighter" needs? What alternatives?
|Turkish Defence Forum
|25
|TAI Turkish Aerospace Industries. 5th Gen Stealth Air Superior Fighter T-FX Promotional Video
|Turkish Defence Forum
|2