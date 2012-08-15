What's new

TF-X Turkish Fighter & Trainer Aircraft Projects

I think these are some concept pictures .

I would like your thoughts and ideas , countries we can work with . I know we signed something with SAAB , countries we can work together .







 
ITS SO SAD TO SEE A BIG NATION THAT WAS MAKING PLANES IN THE 1920s 1930s , dont have their own. 80 YEARS WENT FOR NOTHING.

Nuri Demirag and Vecihi hurkus planes .

Vecihi Hürku&#351; (6 January 1895 - 16 July 1969) was the first civil aviator in Turkey. He also built the first airplane in Turkey.
He was born January 6, 1896 in Istanbul. He joined WWI. He returned to Yesilkoy in Istanbul when he was injured, then he joined Tayyare Mektebi (aviation school). He received his pilot certificate and fought against Russian fighters. He made bombing and reconnaissance flights, and also shot down a Russian airplane during one of these flights, making him the first Turkish pilot to shoot down an enemy airplane.

Vecihi Hürku

Nuri demirag
Nuri Demira





 
ALL TURKISH PLANES









KRAIT said:
Great models.......:smitten:

Is it me or anyone else thinks they will build it before India builds its AMCA....
Click to expand...
Thanks i hope we build one , its on design phase at the moment , we build our own jets before , way before most countries but we wasted our 80 years with stupid things . Now we could have been at the front of all these developments . Maybe these might be last manned jets :D
 
Ya late entrant, but i think Turks are good in finishing the project in stipulated time so wish you good luck....
 
explorer9 said:
Ya late entrant, but i think Turks are good in finishing the project in stipulated time so wish you good luck....
Click to expand...
Thanks but i think we need a partner , to make it less costly or it might be too expensive , maybe one or two partners which can reduce cost and also export to countries.
 
Turkey offically started future fighter and advanced jet trainer project. F-X fighter will be used along with F16s and F35. TAI yesterday signed contract for around 20 million USD for concept design of F-X/T-X according to TurAF needs. Concept design study will finish with in 2 years; and desicion about project will given before 2014. For the same project TAI is searching for international partners. Currently there are talks with KAI to join KF-X programme; and Swedish SAAB for future fighter.
 
KRAIT said:
Reason being.............?
Click to expand...
Reason is that what he places is just propaganda and own ideas. TFX is a old thing and latest news article about this was many months ago. So whats the reason to open everytime threads like this?
 
Killuminati said:
Reason is that what he places is just propaganda and own ideas. TFX is a old thing and latest news article about this was many months ago. So whats the reason to open everytime threads like this?
Click to expand...
I bet its the jews fault that we heard nothing about it for months..

AtillaHun said:
ANY IDEAS FOR POSSIBLE PARTNERS OR OTHER INFORMATION
Click to expand...
There have been many countries that have been considered: South Korea (I think everyone knows the story), Brazil, Italy offered something, even Japan was mentioned in the media now that they're ready to sell/share technology with other countries.

And of course Sweden with Saab. So far no decision has been made.
 
