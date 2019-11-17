What's new

‘Textile units are relocating to other countries’

KARACHI: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on the Textile Industry was informed on Tuesday that a large number of textile units have either shut down or relocated to regional countries due to a high cost of utilities.

Representatives of the value-added textile sector informed committee members about a number of factors that have put the country’s exports at risk.

The members expressed surprise that the K-Electric CEO failed to show up at the meeting being held at Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) House despite being invited.

The committee members, led by Haji Muhammed Akram Ansari, passed a resolution that asked all heads of utility companies and the secretary of the Ministry of Water and Power to attend the next meeting, which will take place within a month in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Apparel Forum (PAF) Chairman Jawed Bilwani said the textile industry has been struggling due to a high cost of doing business. Pakistan’s textile exports in the last three years dropped 9.22 per cent to $12.4 billion. In contrast, Bangladesh’s textile exports have increased 14.5pc to $30.3bn since 2013-14. The corresponding increase in the textile exports of Vietnam was 26.1pc to $25.3bn.

The industry representatives said electricity tariffs in Pakistan stand at $0.11 per kWh as opposed to $0.09 in Bangladesh, $0.09 in India and $0.08 in Vietnam. They said Pakistan’s industrial gas tariff is 173pc, 44pc and 12pc higher than those in Bangladesh, India and Vietnam, respectively.

They said that even the minimum wage in Pakistan is 98pc, 17pc and 19pc higher than those in Bangladesh, India and Vietnam, respectively. The textile sector representatives informed the committee members about the disparities in tariffs of gas, power and water within provinces. If Punjab is paying high gas tariffs, the Karachi-based industry is also bearing a high cost of water, they said. The industrial water tariff in Karachi is 357pc and 507pc higher than those in Punjab and Balochistan.

There was a jump in exports after the announcement of the textile policy in 2009, they said. For unknown reasons, the policy was discontinued within three years, they added.

With regard to the latest relief package announced by the prime minister, the industry leaders said it may not fully produce the desired results. Some of it will be absorbed by the high cost of doing business while another portion of it will end up being shared with foreign buyers, the representatives of the textile sector told the committee members.

They said there should be no cash rebate and the government should ensure level playing field with regional countries to grow exports.

http://www.dawn.com/news/1309098/textile-units-are-relocating-to-other-countries#comments
 
A poster on this forum told me that the exhorbitant cost of power of CPEC plants does not matter,Pakistanis can afford any cost
 
Every country supports its companies and business community but incase of Pakistan its opposite. Government wants others to setup industries in Pakistan but wont support own ones, and sometimes destroy them like PIA, PSM and Railways.
 
Taxtile started relocating when there was no power.... terriff issues are npot huge... pak produces best cpotton in world... they will come back
 
Textile mill owners have already done a lot worst to the local people by not giving them right wages and taking away a bigger chunk of money. Now, Chinese will come and rule it.
 
nope we are not producing cotton, that is another problem
in last 20 years our production has dropped from around 9 million bales in 1990 to around 7 something this year, while india production has double froma round 8 in 1990s to 18ish

PS
these nos are estimate, will be happy if someone corrects me
 
OTOH Under The Nalaiq Na Ehl Selected Government of PTI Textile Industry Is Running At Full Capacity
 
again gov should provide them cheaper power for hell sake . whom are ruling us are they plain stupids ?
 
How??
The govt is runnyin huge deficit ..
Where will the cheap power come...
Well may be hydro..ok lets wait for 5 years (the private hydro isnt cheap)
Or may be solar..that is a avemue but its not reliable source of power
 
Now its just that us exporters have to pay 17% witholding tax on exports which will be returned to us in 3 days they said, however mine took a year. Basically zero profit. Already lost customers because of this and Im looking to close down the factory in February 2021 due to severe cash flow problems.
 
there was a god damn stupid plan few years ago build cities near iran and take power from iran cheaper . in fact pakistna have it . its barter trade deal for 9mn$ we can expand it . if there is will there are ways . but in our country we see KUTT KHANA BAKWAAS all the year of politics . we need dollars and gdp growth sir .we can have industrial zones near iran on coastal line of pakistan but we make there ship breaking yards
 
