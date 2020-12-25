What's new

Textile Industries of Pakistan

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
54,989
55
84,228
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Textile Industries of Pakistan

Textile Companies Post 32% Increase in Profits During H1FY21

Syeda Masooma






The profits recorded by Pakistan’s listed textile companies jumped 32 percent in the first half of the fiscal year 2020-21 compared to the same period in the last fiscal year.

This is being attributed primarily to a spike in textile exports, improvement in other income, and decline in finance cost, according to a report by Topline Securities brokerage house.

The research house filtered out companies based on the minimum market capitalization of Rs. 1 billion and included 21 firms in its sample. The listed enterprises represent 82 percent of the textile sector’s market capitalization.

On a year-over-year basis, overall revenues increased by 12 percent during the period under review. Textile exports during the first half of the fiscal year 2020-21 increased by 8 percent in dollar terms and 13 percent in rupee terms, leading to this ultimate increase in revenue.

The report stated that the backlog of orders from the second half of the fiscal year 2019-20, along with diversion of orders from comparable economies such as India and Bangladesh, due to COVID-19 lockdowns, helped in increasing exports for Pakistan.

It added that the increase in pricing and depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar, by 4.6 percent, also offset the international price hike caused by rising cotton prices in the country. “Gross margins remained largely unchanged at 16 percent, however, gross profits increased by 9 percent year-on-year.”

Local cotton prices went up over 7 percent in the six months under review to an average of Rs. 9,154 per maund (approximately 40 kgs) mainly due to a 34 percent decline in local cotton production.

Lower interest rates also led the finance cost to decline by 14 percent year-on-year in the first half of FY21.


propakistani.pk

Textile Companies Post 32% Increase in Profits During H1FY21

The profits recorded by Pakistan’s listed textile companies jumped 32 percent in the first half of the fiscal year 2020-21
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

AZADPAKISTAN2009
Germany to provide Pakistan technical assistance for promoting textile industry
Replies
9
Views
469
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
Morpheus
Textile Industry Receives Export Orders for The Next 6 Months: APTMA Chief
Replies
0
Views
222
Morpheus
Morpheus
Morpheus
Demand for Pakistan’s Textile Reaches All-Time High
Replies
4
Views
398
Sulman Badshah
Sulman Badshah
Morpheus
Online textile expo in Pakistan looking forward to more Chinese visitors
Replies
1
Views
217
Samlee
Samlee
Morpheus
Pakistani Company Announces Partnership With British Giant Carrington Textiles
Replies
2
Views
263
PakistaniAtBahrain
PakistaniAtBahrain

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom