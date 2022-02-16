What's new

Textile exports fall 4% month over month

Textile industries are crumbling due to poor govt polcies including devlaution making inputs/raw material expensive.
Hence export fell 4% month over month

20220216_132918.jpg


If you look at data pakistan now manufacturing less towels, knot wear and tentants

Even on year to year data tentants have dropped despite global huge crisis when demand is high..clearly a failure

@muhammadhafeezmalik
Govt failure continues
Waiting for maryum nawaz
 

