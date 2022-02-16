Textile exports fall 4% month over month

ziaulislam
Textile industries are crumbling due to poor govt polcies including devlaution making inputs/raw material expensive.
Hence export fell 4% month over month
If you look at data pakistan now manufacturing less towels, knot wear and tentants
Even on year to year data tentants have dropped despite global huge crisis when demand is high..clearly a failure
@muhammadhafeezmalik
Govt failure continues
Waiting for maryum nawaz
