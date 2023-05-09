What's new

Texas outlet mall shooting!

Allen outlet mall shooter identified as 33-year-old man​

From CNN's Josh Campbell, Ed Lavandera, Elizabeth Wolfe and Sara Smart

The gunman in Saturday's mass shooting in Allen, Texas, has been identified as Mauricio Garcia, 33, a source tells CNN.
Though authorities in Allen have yet to publicly announce a motive for the gunman – identified by law enforcement as Garcia – investigators are considering whether he may have been driven by right-wing extremism, a senior law enforcement source familiar with the investigation tells CNN.
Garcia killed on the scene by an Allen police officer who was on a call nearby when the shooting started, was wearing an insignia that authorities believe may be associated with extremist groups, the source said.
Investigators have unearthed an extensive social media presence, including neo-Nazi and White supremacist-related posts and images that authorities believe Garcia shared online, according to the source.
Garcia opened fire Saturday afternoon at Allen Premium Outlets, where employees, shoppers and families with small children scrambled to take cover as he moved through the mall complex, authorities said.
In addition to the AR-15 style weapon found near him, Garcia had at least one other weapon on him when he was fatally shot in front of the mall, the source tells CNN. Police also found multiple weapons in his car.
CNN talked with neighbors who witnessed FBI and police at a home with an address matching that of Garcia's parents Saturday night. Authorities arrived there about an hour after the shooting and blocked off the street for several hours, neighbors told CNN's Ed Lavandera
Garcia had been living in some form of temporary housing, according to the senior law enforcement source. The Dallas Morning News reports the suspect had been staying in an extended-stay hotel in Dallas.

www.cnn.com

May 8, 2023 - Texas outlet mall shooting news

The shooter, who was killed by police, appears to have written approvingly about Nazis while sharing images of his many firearms and posting a photo of the mall on social media in the weeks before the shooting.
www.cnn.com www.cnn.com

Thought this is just another normal day in Aremica until I saw this... imagine your two sons are dead under you; Your wife is cold in blood pool; And half of your face is gone all because you pick a wrong day for shopping...
What a nightmare shitty country to live in...
ENK-HPLA


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655679971422277636
 
Click to expand...

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
U.S. Flags Lowered to Half Staff to Honor Allen Victims
Replies
8
Views
115
Ghareeb_Da_Baal
Ghareeb_Da_Baal
StraightEdge
  • Article
Diego Garcia: Stealing a nation and how ‘international rules’ don’t apply if it is the US or UK
2 3
Replies
39
Views
2K
huanghong
H
beijingwalker
7 Killed in Shooting at Half Moon Bay Targeting Chinese Farm Workers, California's 2nd Mass Shooting This Week
Replies
14
Views
634
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Faqirze
Police under spotlight over response to school massacre, witnesses question response
Replies
3
Views
441
KendoKhan
KendoKhan
F-22Raptor
Breaking: Former US President Donald Trump expected to be arrested on Tuesday
Replies
4
Views
292
REhorror
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom