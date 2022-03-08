What's new

Texas Governor warns of increase in Russian and Chinese nationals attempting to cross the border into Texas illegally

lol he can claim anything he wants but where's the proof? When he said Russian I knew it was BS. Russian immigration to the US is near zero. Russians essentially only move around in Europe and Central Asia.

uh-huh..no Russians eh?
I guess the following were ghosts:

November 17th, 2021
7 Russians Attempted to Run Past Otay Mesa Port of Entry Into US: CBP


December 14th,2021
Shots Fired as 26 Russians Attempt to Crash Through Border Crossing



:cuckoo:
 
Let them in and experience us healthcare system.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
uh-huh..no Russians eh?
I guess the following were ghosts:

November 17th, 2021
7 Russians Attempted to Run Past Otay Mesa Port of Entry Into US: CBP​


December 14th,2021
I said near zero, not exactly zero. Just a few isolated incidents here and there as you can only find.

When looking at the statistics Russians are nowhere and Chinese are far down the list at #7, just ahead of small developed country South Korea and making up only 2% of all illegals.
 
FairAndUnbiased said:
I said near zero, not exactly zero. Just a few isolated incidents here and there as you can only find.

When looking at the statistics Russians are nowhere and Chinese are far down the list at #7, just ahead of small developed country South Korea and making up only 2% of all illegals.
Click to expand...

He didn't say the Russians have suddenly become the #1 nationals to start jumping the border. Go read it again.

As you said if Russians have not been a source of major immigration it would be noticeable if the number caught at the border went up.
 

