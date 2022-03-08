Texas Governor warns of increase in Russian and Chinese nationals attempting to cross the border into Texas illegally

Hamartia Antidote
lol he can claim anything he wants but where's the proof? When he said Russian I knew it was BS. Russian immigration to the US is near zero. Russians essentially only move around in Europe and Central Asia.
Emigration by country of destination from Russia 2021 | StatistaUkraine was the leading country of destination of Russian emigrants in 2021, with around 58 thousand people changing their residence to that country.www.statista.com
I said near zero, not exactly zero. Just a few isolated incidents here and there as you can only find.uh-huh..no Russians eh?
I said near zero, not exactly zero. Just a few isolated incidents here and there as you can only find.
When looking at the statistics Russians are nowhere and Chinese are far down the list at #7, just ahead of small developed country South Korea and making up only 2% of all illegals.