[Texas] Border Patrol agents apprehend greatest number of Chinese nationals in one day [90] since 2010

Rise in Chinese nationals apprehended at the southern border​

Mar 20, 2023(The Center Square) – U.S. Border Patrol agents in Texas apprehended 90 Chinese nationals illegally entering the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, a record.Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Gloria Chavez said it was the greatest number of Chinese apprehended in a single day by RGV agents since 2010, bringing the total number of Chinese nationals apprehended this fiscal year to date toThe RGV Sector in Texas leads the U.S. in Chinese apprehensions with 91% of those apprehended being single adults. Apprehensions so far this fiscal year are also a 930% increase compared to the same timeframe last year, she said.The influx of Chinese foreign nationals creates “a strain on our workforce due to the complexities of the language barrier and lengthens the processing [time],” she said.The Rio Grande Valley Sector has historically been the busiest along the southwest border. As cartel operatives move smuggling operations west, El Paso and Tucson sectors have recently seen higher numbers.Rio Grande Valley Sector agents continue to be assaulted by foreign nationals, rescue abandoned children and drowning individuals, and arrest human traffickers and others with outstanding arrest warrants.Last Wednesday, for example, McAllen agents apprehended a group of foreign nationals after they illegally entered the U.S. by Bentsen State Park in Mission, Texas. Several agents responded to the area after a Honduran national physically assaulted an agent and continued to resist arrest until agents were able to put him in handcuffs, CBP reported.Later that afternoon, a McAllen Riverine Unit responded to a call from an Air and Marine Operations helicopter about an illegal foreign national who appeared to be drowning while attempting to swim back to Mexico. The crew located the man, extracted him from the river and gave him medical treatment.Within a 24-hour time period, in separate incidents, agents also rescued several children smuggled into Texas who were abandoned by the riverbank.Agents also arrested human traffickers and others with outstanding arrest warrants. In one vehicle stop last week in Los Ebanos, Texas, the driver, a Mexican national, and front passenger, a U.S. citizen, were observed picking up several people in an area known for human smuggling. The men were apprehended and the U.S. citizen was turned over to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office after the agents learned he had a warrant out for his arrest for driving while intoxicated and was on probation for heroin trafficking.