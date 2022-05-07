Tetovo Conflict (Insurgency in FYROM 2001)

Right after the end of the Kosovo war,the Albanian minority in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia,started a similar guerilla war,after tensions with the Slavs. The Albanians in FYROM were about 30% and most of them lived in the North and Northwest of the small country. A lot of weapons came from the Kosovar Albanians who in turn had supplies from Albania and captured Yugoslav stocks.In 2001,bitter fighting started in Tetovo and various towns and rural areas in the north.FYROM T-55 column.The Army had 31 T-72 tanks as well as 115 T-55 tanks donated by BulgariaFYROM Police with BRDM-2sThe Greek government had donated 10 Leonidas II APCs as military aid,during the war.Albanians with captured armorFYROM Army and Police