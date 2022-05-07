What's new

Tetovo Conflict (Insurgency in FYROM 2001)

Right after the end of the Kosovo war,the Albanian minority in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia,started a similar guerilla war,after tensions with the Slavs. The Albanians in FYROM were about 30% and most of them lived in the North and Northwest of the small country. A lot of weapons came from the Kosovar Albanians who in turn had supplies from Albania and captured Yugoslav stocks.

In 2001,bitter fighting started in Tetovo and various towns and rural areas in the north.

FYROM T-55 column.

The Army had 31 T-72 tanks as well as 115 T-55 tanks donated by Bulgaria

6d03.jpg


FYROM Police with BRDM-2s

8aa5c3ac8aaf633ce863dcd.jpg


45ef.jpg


122om0.jpg

339x.png


353ckq.jpg


The Greek government had donated 10 Leonidas II APCs as military aid,during the war.

4k7fagleonidasskopje1rz4.jpg
145666_f520.jpg




Albanians with captured armor

210078_1.jpg




215457_1.jpg



FYROM Army and Police

817168rh7.jpg
817275lo7.jpg
819388aj4.jpg
819405zs0.jpg

819408dl6.jpg
822030wi2.jpg
822033dg2.jpg
822036uq7.jpg

822042tk1.jpg
9474.jpg
 
Albanian guerillas

1611343wh2.jpg


1611346zo6.jpg


FYROM Army and Police

822045nt7.jpg

1327225.jpg

1327422mt0.jpg


FYROM soldier on a TM-70 "Hermelin"

1650954palpolice300mw6.jpg


Another Greek-supplied Leonidas II APC

2202899li3.jpg


Mi-24 supplied by Ukraine

5751174.jpg


0000377907011en5.jpg


0000377907012qw6.jpg


0000377907013zj0.jpg


0000377907017.jpg


0000377953004nb7.jpg




0000377987007rf2.jpg


0000380445003gd7.jpg


FYROM forces find American and Albanian flags at village

3233770173b3a67718af739tv3.jpg


13743077383b3a67181ebbcfe4.jpg
 

