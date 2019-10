The Pie is so huuuuuuuuuuuge



However, all extractions need to be Refined in Pakistan

We need to form awithshares in it!needs to be part of it as well. Could be anAlso the Chinese are onboard. They were even willing to pay the fine for the mining rights...that we mustsell it to one partner... think about forming strategic leverage with it!... no other way to control the output. This is critically important to bring down PKR/Dollar Ratio...I would rather that we think things through rather than jumping the gun... which is our national characteristic anyway!