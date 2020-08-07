Tests show coronavirus vaccine by China’s Sinovac is safe, says Brazil’s Butantan Institute

Tests show China’s Sinovac vaccine is safe, Brazil research centre says Company is first drug maker to disclose late stage trial results, putting China ahead in race to develop Covid-19 shot.

Company is first drug maker to disclose late stage trial results, putting China ahead in race to develop Covid-19 shot

Preliminary results showed Coronavac was safe after two doses were applied to 9,000 volunteers in tests by top Brazilian biomedical research centre

Published: 1:34am, 20 Oct, 2020A worker performs a quality check at a Sinovac packaging facility in Beijing in September. Photo: ReutersAn experimental vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech appeared to be safe in providing protection against the Covid-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus, preliminary results of a late stage clinical trial conducted in Brazil showed on Monday.Sinovac is the first drug maker to disclose late stage trial results, putting China ahead in attempts to develop a coronavirus vaccine to fight against a pandemic that has killed over 1 million people globally.Sao Paulo’s Butantan Institute, one of Brazil’s leading biomedical research centres that is carrying out the phase 3 tests, said the vaccine called Coronavac proved to be safe after its two doses were applied to 9,000 volunteers.