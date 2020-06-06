Tests of the first hybrid aircraft engine have started in Russia

MOSCOW February 5 – RIA Novosti. Tests of a promising superconducting aircraft engine as part of the Yak-40 flying laboratory have begun in Russia, RIA Novosti was told in the press service of the Foundation for Advanced Studies. the first stage of testing the aircraft with the power supply of the electric motor made a run on a runway. It is necessary to check the operability of power plants, aircraft, its systems and equipment when driving on the ground. The conditions of electromagnetic compatibility of onboard and superconducting equipment, the basic modes of operation of the electric motor and its systems are investigated: cooling, start, stop, work under loading. Earlier it was reported that flight tests of hybrid installation will begin in 2021. For flight tests, one of the three Yak-40 engines housed in the tail section has been replaced by a turbocharged gas turbine engine with an electric generator developed by the Central Aviation Engine Institute. P.I. Baranov together with the Ufa Aviation Technical University. In the “nose” of the flying laboratory is an electric motor that uses the effect of high-temperature superconductivity and cryogenic equipment, which was developed by CJSC “SuperOx” by order of the Foundation for Advanced Studies. and “SuperOx” called “Contour” launched in 2016. The aim of the project was to create power systems based on the principle of superconductivity and to develop technology for the production of high-temperature superconductors in the form of a tape. Superconductivity technologies provide higher current densities and significantly improve the basic characteristics of electric motors and cables. The Foundation noted that the scientific and technical initiative obtained during the implementation of the “Contour” project provides an opportunity to double the specific power of electric motors, as well as reduce fuel consumption when used as part of hybrid power plants. and power systems for fully electric aircraft and helicopters.