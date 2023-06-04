Tests of 155 mm automatic self-propelled guns Sigma Israel.

The German company Rheinmetall and the Israeli Elbit Systems conducted live firing from a 155-mm Sigma wheeled self-propelled howitzer. The demonstration of the new self-propelled guns took place in March at a training ground in southern Israel. There are no details on the new howitzer yet. It is known that the new self-propelled guns are equipped with a fully robotic loading system. The Sigma ACS is controlled from the cockpit by a crew of two or three people. The cabin of the L52 self-propelled guns has anti-fragmentation protection, a system of protection against weapons of mass destruction and air conditioning. The self-propelled guns are equipped with a 155-mm L52 Rheinmetall cannon and are located in the Elbit robotic artillery turret.