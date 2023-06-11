Test for Askari construction in Karachi , Cyclone coming



Heard they were making a "Dirty Elevated highway" in Karachi on Path where water flow into Sea we will see how well that engeering marvel will hold in this Cyclone



Obviously used "Dirt" to make this fantastic project



Expecting this whole project to get Washed away into Ocean





Brain child of Zardari government



I was having a conversation with my father , why are the idiots making a road over a natural terrain on which Flood water flows out into Sea. It just looks like a f up construction



Which will just get flooded / washed away every 5-7 Year cycle



But road construction (or the term use is "Carpeting" ) makes lot of money for middle men , as they hire uneducated laborers to make bogus projects

Lets see what happens