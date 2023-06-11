What's new

Test for Askari construction in Karachi , Cyclone coming

Heard they were making a "Dirty Elevated highway" in Karachi on Path where water flow into Sea we will see how well that engeering marvel will hold in this Cyclone

Obviously used "Dirt" to make this fantastic project

Expecting this whole project to get Washed away into Ocean


Brain child of Zardari government



I was having a conversation with my father , why are the idiots making a road over a natural terrain on which Flood water flows out into Sea. It just looks like a f up construction

Which will just get flooded / washed away every 5-7 Year cycle

But road construction (or the term use is "Carpeting" ) makes lot of money for middle men , as they hire uneducated laborers to make bogus projects


Lets see what happens
 
