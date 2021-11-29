Test firing of new air defense gun GDF-009 by Bangladesh Army

The Bangladesh Army has procured two system brand New orlikon GDF-009 anti-aircraft gun systems from Switzerland.
The new weapon was demonstrated and tested by the Ad Hoc 46 Air Defense Regiment at the Nidania Air Defense Firing Range in Inani, Cox's Bazar. An RC PLANE was used as a target during test firing.
