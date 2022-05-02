Test firing of Anti Ship version of BrahMos on 27th April 2022 by the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC)

BrahMos missile's air-launched version to hit targets 800 km away: Sources The air-launched version of the BrahMos missile will be capable of reaching targets up to 800 kilometres away, sources said on Sunday.

Stand off range of the SU-30MKI Brahmos is much more than the AD of PLAN destroyers, H-6K bombers. In IOR they'll become sitting ducks against SU-30 MKI. MKIs based in Andaman and Nicobar Islands can be very potent force multiplier against PLAN force projection in IOR