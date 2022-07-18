Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory more than doubles exports in H1

Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory more than doubles exports in H1July 15, 2022
SHANGHAI, July 14 (Xinhua) -- U.S. automaker Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory more than doubled its vehicle exports in the first half of 2022 despite the resurgence of COVID-19 in Shanghai.
The factory exported 97,182 automobiles in the January-June period, compared to the 41,770 units it exported in the same period last year, according to Tesla China.
Tesla has started accepting orders and in June began deliveries of its China-made Model Y in Asia-Pacific markets such as Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, driving demand for vehicle exports, the company said.
After production resumed in the wake of the COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai, the production and sales of the Shanghai Gigafactory, an important export center for Tesla, broke records set prior to the resurgence this year.
Tesla delivered a record high of 77,938 vehicles in China in June, up 177 percent year on year. Its Shanghai Gigafactory produced nearly 300,000 vehicles in the first half of this year.
As you can see from the drone flyover above, which was filmed at the Luchao Port in China, there are loads of Tesla Model 3 sedans and perhaps some Model Y crossover staged for export. For those unaware, the port is the location near Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai that's used for shipping out Tesla's exports.
Much like the vast majority of global automakers, Tesla has had some obvious struggles this year, and much of it was caused by a lengthy shutdown in China due to the COVID-19 pandemic. China lost a sizable chunk of production for both local sales and export. However, since the factory was approved to reopen, Tesla has been ramping back up to full capacity.