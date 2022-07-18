What's new

Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory more than doubles exports in H1

艹艹艹

艹艹艹

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 7, 2016
5,112
0
15,420
Country
China
Location
China

Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory more than doubles exports in H1

July 15, 2022

SHANGHAI, July 14 (Xinhua) -- U.S. automaker Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory more than doubled its vehicle exports in the first half of 2022 despite the resurgence of COVID-19 in Shanghai.

The factory exported 97,182 automobiles in the January-June period, compared to the 41,770 units it exported in the same period last year, according to Tesla China.

Tesla has started accepting orders and in June began deliveries of its China-made Model Y in Asia-Pacific markets such as Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, driving demand for vehicle exports, the company said.

After production resumed in the wake of the COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai, the production and sales of the Shanghai Gigafactory, an important export center for Tesla, broke records set prior to the resurgence this year.

Tesla delivered a record high of 77,938 vehicles in China in June, up 177 percent year on year. Its Shanghai Gigafactory produced nearly 300,000 vehicles in the first half of this year.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547989639687942149
The dock at the south port of Luchao port was filled with more Teslas than previously expected. As last week's Tesla started to assemble at the dock, I thought it would be shipped out soon, but this week I saw more Teslas and they are still coming to the dock. since July, the Shanghai factory has entered a production line renovation and optimization period and the factory is in semi-production. on July 5, the first phase of M3 started production and the second phase is taking a break, so during this period, M3s produced at the factory are mainly shipped to Luchao Port South Pier. Some Australian friends have been inquiring when they can see the Tesla they ordered at the dock and thought it would gather at the Shanghai Haitong dock, but we went to the Haitong dock last week to confirm that Tesla basically gave up the more distant Haitong dock and took the Luchao Port South dock as the main export port, so, Australian friends, if you ordered the M3, maybe it is among the dock, if you ordered the MY, then you May have to wait a while, but do not worry, very happy will appear.#teslashanghai

As you can see from the drone flyover above, which was filmed at the Luchao Port in China, there are loads of Tesla Model 3 sedans and perhaps some Model Y crossover staged for export. For those unaware, the port is the location near Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai that's used for shipping out Tesla's exports.

Much like the vast majority of global automakers, Tesla has had some obvious struggles this year, and much of it was caused by a lengthy shutdown in China due to the COVID-19 pandemic. China lost a sizable chunk of production for both local sales and export. However, since the factory was approved to reopen, Tesla has been ramping back up to full capacity.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Tesla China To Expand Annual Capacity To 1 Million Cars, Tesla announces the long-rumoured development of a second facility in Shanghai
Replies
0
Views
278
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
艹艹艹
Tesla announces new investment in Gigafactory Shanghai on road to 1 million electric cars per year
Replies
2
Views
333
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
onebyone
China's Warren Buffett-backed BYD has dethroned Tesla as the world's largest electric vehicle maker, selling 77,000 more cars so far in 2022
Replies
2
Views
319
Solidify
S
beijingwalker
Tesla China Design Center will reportedly land in Beijing, Gigafactory Shanghai responsible for 52% of Tesla’s total deliveries for 2021
Replies
11
Views
565
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla sells 65,814 China-made vehicles in March, exports only 60 from Shanghai plant [making it 65,754 for the local Chinese market]
Replies
9
Views
498
Han Patriot
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom