What's new

Tesla’s semi-autonomous driving tech killed 11 people in the US in 12 months – report

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
59,226
-57
99,279
Country
China
Location
China

Tesla’s semi-autonomous driving tech killed 11 people in the US in 12 months – report​

Tesla’s so-called ‘Autopilot’ and ‘Full Self-Driving’ assistance systems have been linked to more than 80 per cent of car crashes in the US which involved a vehicle using semi-autonomous technology, according to a landmark report.

Jordan Mulach
09:3019 June 2023

Tesla’s semi-autonomous driving tech killed 11 people in the US in 12 months – report

A US newspaper’s investigation into Tesla’s semi-autonomous driving technology has found the electric-car giant’s dodgy driver assistance systems were attributed to at least 11 fatal car crashes in less than a year – almost double the figure from the previous three years combined.

Earlier this week, respected newspaper The Washington Post published its report into car crashes in the US caused by semi-autonomous driving technology, using data reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) by auto-makers.

According to the report, since 2019 there have been 17 fatalities attributed to Tesla cars which were using semi-autonomous driving technology within 30 seconds of the crash.

While six fatalities were recorded between early 2019 and May 2022, The Washington Post reported the additional 11 deaths occurred in the following 11 months – an average of one road user killed per month.

In the US, Tesla offers three levels of advanced driver assistance systems to its customers – marketed as Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving.

Launched in 2015, ‘Autopilot’ is similar to a number of other semi-autonomous systems offered by car makers, providing ‘Level 2’ autonomous capabilities such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance.

‘Enhanced Autopilot’ claims to add functions such as automatic navigation, lane change and parking, while also allowing the car to be summoned by its owner.

In addition to Autopilot, ‘Full Self-Driving’ claims to add the ability to detect and stop for traffic signs and lights – meaning it can accelerate, stop, steer and park the car without human intervention.

The controversial Full Self-Driving system was released as a ‘beta’ service in September 2021, utilising real-time data gathered by Tesla’s customers on public roads to improve the system.

Full-Self Driving became publicly available – without approval from road safety regulators – to US owners of certain Tesla cars in November 2022 , though it was later recalled in February 2023 due to a fault which could cause the system to malfunction in certain situations.

All three of Tesla’s semi-autonomous driving systems require the driver to be attentive and keep their hands on the steering wheel in case they are required to respond to unforeseen scenarios or a failure of the technology.

NHTSA’s semi-autonomous car crash data does not detail which system was in use at the time of an incident, though Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot have been the two most commonly used Tesla advanced driver assistance systems.

The Washington Post also found more than 90 per cent of crashes which were attributed to a vehicle being operated in its semi-autonomous driving mode had involved Tesla cars – however its reported figures do not line up with the data available on NHTSA’s website.

The publication reported Tesla cars were involved in 736 out of the 807 reported incidents between 2019 and mid-April 2023.

NHTSA data shows there have been 916 crashes between July 2021 and mid-April 2023 which meet the criteria.

Of the 916 incidents, 754 – or 82 per cent – of which were attributed to Tesla vehicles.

This represents a 10 per cent increase from NHTSA data collected between July 2021 and June 2022, which found Tesla vehicles accounted for 273 – or 70 per cent – of the 392 crashes in the 12-month period.

Since July 2021, Honda has been the second-most common car-maker in the NHTSA crash data with 108 reported incidents involving its semi-autonomous driving technology, followed by Subaru (23), Toyota (16) and BMW (eight).

www.drive.com.au

Tesla’s semi-autonomous driving tech killed 11 people in the US in 12 months – report

Tesla’s so-called ‘Autopilot’ and ‘Full Self-Driving’ assistance systems have been linked to more than 80 per cent of car crashes in the US which involved a vehicle using semi-autonomous technology, according to a landmark report.
www.drive.com.au www.drive.com.au
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Tesla Full Self Driving [FSD] Beta takes its first steps outside of North America [Australia, Germany, and Belgium]
Replies
3
Views
633
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
B
Tesla Faces Criminal Probe From DOJ Over Its Self-Driving Car Claims
Replies
2
Views
362
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Nan Yang
‘One of the most dangerous and irresponsible actions by a car company in decades’: Activist Ralph Nader urges regulators to recall Tesla’s self-drivin
Replies
1
Views
549
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Nov 24 2022:Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta now widely available [for purchase] to ALL Tesla owners in North America [> 1 million with FSD capable cars]
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
KampfAlwin
Report: ‘massive’ Tesla leak reveals data breaches, thousands of safety complaints
Replies
0
Views
194
KampfAlwin
KampfAlwin

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom