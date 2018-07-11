Tesla’s proposed Chinese factory would crank out 500,000 cars a year (updated)

Bloomberg[/a], it'll rival production of Tesla's sole factory in the US, with capacity to build 500,000 cars per year. It apparently won't be the only plant revealed in 2018, as the company teased that details for a European production facility would be discussed later this year. Now to see how fast Tesla can build in China and if the factory will be up and running before this trade war ends. Update: A Tesla spokesperson reached out to offer the following statement:" data-reactid="15" style="margin-bottom: 1em; color: rgb(38, 40, 42); font-family: "Helvetica Neue", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);">Update: A Tesla spokesperson reached out to offer the following statement: "Last year, we announced that we were working with the Shanghai Municipal Government to explore the possibility of establishing a factory in the region to serve the Chinese market. Today, we have signed a Cooperative Agreement for Tesla to start building Gigafactory 3, a new electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Shanghai. We expect construction to begin in the near future, after we get all the necessary approvals and permits. From there, it will take roughly two years until we start producing vehicles and then another two to three years before the factory is fully ramped up to produce around 500,000 vehicles per year for Chinese customers. Tesla is deeply committed to the Chinese market, and we look forward to building even more cars for our customers here. Today's announcement will not impact our U.S. manufacturing operations, which continue to grow." https://finance.yahoo.com/news/tesla-proposed-chinese-factory-crank-153600563.html