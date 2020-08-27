Tesla’s Nemesis in China Is a Tiny $5,000 Electric Car From GM

Hamartia Antidote said: Hmm..somebody explain this car commercial to me with the American branding and all-English signs. Is this Chinese "white-worshipping" or something? Click to expand...

I think it's like introducing the market positioning of this small car. China's infrastructure is relatively new, roads are wide and parking spaces are large enough, so there is no need for mini cars. However, the infrastructure in Europe and the United States is very old, especially in some European cities, the streets are very narrow, and large-scale off-road vehicles are not suitable for use in this area, so this kind of small-sized vehicle will be more welcomed.Of course, this video may also be laughing at some European and American people who have to sell their land to yellow people (such as Australia) because they are too poor. What do you think?