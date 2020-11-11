Tesla's "mind blowing" FSD beta self-driving software is learning quickly Recent FSD beta videos show how quickly the self driving software can "learn", and why Tesla's "4D" labelling approach is so important.

The more times the software is exposed to a situation, and either successfully navigates it or is disengaged as the tester takes over to correct the situation, the more information is sent back to Tesla’s neural net about how to handle similar manoeuvers, which is then sent out to Tesla vehicles.