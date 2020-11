Tesla's market value tops $500 billion for the first time Tesla may be the new kid on the block in the auto industry, but it's quickly become a big kid on Wall Street.

New York (CNN Business)Tesla may be the new kid on the block in the auto industry, but it's quickly become a big kid on Wall Street.The electric car maker's shares continued to climb more than 4% on Tuesday, increasing its total market value above $500 billion for the first time. Tesla's market cap rose to more than $520 billion Tuesday afternoon.Tesla ( TSLA ) is now worth more than the combined market value of most of the world's major automakers: Toyota ( TM ), Volkswagen ( VLKAF ), GM ( GM ), Ford ( F ), Fiat Chrysler ( FCAU ) and its merger partner PSA Group ( PUGOY ).The milestone comes on the heels of a banner year for Tesla's stock. The company's share price has grown 550% since the start of the year — trading at $549 midday Tuesday, up from $86 in January.