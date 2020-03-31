Tesla's market valuation tops $400 billion after another record close for stock

F-22Raptor said: I've read that for months now. There will be dips along the way, that's healthy for the stock, but the long term trend is massive exponential growth. I'm in long. Click to expand...

I do believe it has great long term potential too ... having said that though, I believe a lot of headwinds are coming since the current pace of increase has been nothing short of crazy. Why not take some profit and buy back at lower prices?