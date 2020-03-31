Tesla's market valuation tops $400 billion after another record close for stock

F-22Raptor
Tesla Inc. TSLA, +6.41% soared more than 6% on Wednesday to close at a record $2,153.17 and hitting an intraday high of $2,166. That pushed the Silicon Valley car maker's market valuation to $401.2 billion. The latest string of records for Tesla comes ahead of the stock's 5-to-1 split next week, and as the company has set a "battery day" on Sept. 22 to showcase its battery technology, which many on Wall Street view as a potential catalyst for the stock.
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/t...ter-another-record-close-for-stock-2020-08-26