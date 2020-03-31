What's new

Tesla's market valuation tops $400 billion after another record close for stock

Tesla Inc. TSLA, +6.41% soared more than 6% on Wednesday to close at a record $2,153.17 and hitting an intraday high of $2,166. That pushed the Silicon Valley car maker's market valuation to $401.2 billion. The latest string of records for Tesla comes ahead of the stock's 5-to-1 split next week, and as the company has set a "battery day" on Sept. 22 to showcase its battery technology, which many on Wall Street view as a potential catalyst for the stock.

I am sensing a massive bubble ... a shareholder of Tesla here. Might be good to start exiting soon and buy back low.
 
I've read that for months now. There will be dips along the way, that's healthy for the stock, but the long term trend is massive exponential growth. I'm in long.
 
I do believe it has great long term potential too ... having said that though, I believe a lot of headwinds are coming since the current pace of increase has been nothing short of crazy. Why not take some profit and buy back at lower prices?
 
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) surges after stock split, now worth over $430 billion - Electrek

Tesla’s stock (TSLA) surged 3% after the stock split today — making the company now worth over $430 billion. After a wild opening with over 16 million shares worth over $7 billion changing hands within the first 30 minutes of trading, Tesla’s stock stabilized up roughly 4% at around $460 per...
Tesla (TSLA) surges after stock split, now worth over $430 billion
 
