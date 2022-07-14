What's new

Tesla’s Long-Time Partner Panasonic Building $4 Billion EV Battery Plant In Kansas

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
28,373
26
19,288
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.forbes.com

Tesla’s Long-Time Partner Panasonic Building $4 Billion EV Battery Plant In Kansas

The massive plant will employ up to 4,000 people near Kansas City when it opens supply battery cells for the auto industry’s fast-moving shift to electric cars and trucks.
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com

Panasonic, Tesla’s main battery manufacturer and a key investor in the company’s earliest days, says it intends to build a massive $4 billion battery plant in Kansas to supply packs for the auto industry’s fast-moving shift to electric cars and trucks.

Announced Wednesday afternoon by Panasonic Energy, a unit of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic, the planned production facility will be situated in De Soto, a Kansas City suburb, and could ultimately employ up to 4,000 people when it opens in a few years. The project will be one of the largest battery plants in the U.S. and is the “largest private investment in Kansas history,” according to Governor Laura Kelly.


“This project will be transformative for our state’s economy, providing in total 8,000 high-quality jobs,” Kelly said in a webcast announcing the news.


Panasonic, which works with Tesla at its Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, had been on the hunt for a major new U.S. production facility this year, with media reports suggesting Kansas and Oklahoma were the top contenders.The Japanese manufacturer, which also works closely with Toyota, didn’t specify which automakers it would supply from the De Soto plant when it opens. Panasonic said its existing U.S. assembly lines have already supplied more than 6 billion EV battery cells–most of which are likely powering Teslas.


The announcement follows similarly large investments in new U.S. battery and electric vehicle plants in the past year. Hyundai Motor said in May that it will pour $5.5 billion into a Georgia plant to make EVs and batteries, following news in January that General Motors and LG Chem were building a $2.6 billion battery plant in Michigan.

Last September, Ford and its battery partner, South Korea’s SK Innovation, announced plans to invest more than $11 billion in battery production facilities in Kentucky and Tennessee.


U.S. sales of electric vehicles continue to grow rapidly, despite relatively high prices compared with gasoline-fueled models. In fact, the average transaction price for electric cars jumped to $66,997 in June, up 14% from a year ago, compared with an average price for all new vehicles of $48,043, according to Kelley Blue Book.

While Tesla remains the volume leader, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, General Motors and Volkswagen are all adding new electric models and ramping up production. Sales of battery-only vehicles should reach about 700,000 units this year, and reach about 2.5 million by 2027, according to industry forecaster AutoPacific.

Panasonic revealed last year that it sold its remaining Tesla stake for $3.6 billion but said the companies would continue to work together closely.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Tesla battery research group unveils paper on new high-energy-density battery that could last 100 years
Replies
2
Views
384
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla Model S Goes 752 Miles [1210 km] with a Prototype Battery from a [Pakistani-American] Michigan Startup
Replies
3
Views
1K
Arulmozhi Varman
A
Indos
Tesla to invest in car battery, EVs in Indonesia: Minister
Replies
9
Views
450
Indos
Indos
Viet
Statement by US President Biden on Electric Vehicle and Battery Manufacturing Investments in North Carolina
Replies
1
Views
233
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Chinese EV startups [Polestar, Xpeng, NIO, IM Motors, Li Auto and R Auto] turn to Nvidia [DRIVE technology] in the race to catch Tesla
Replies
5
Views
899
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom