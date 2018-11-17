What's new

Tesla’s global Model 3 assault is coming to life with exhibitions in Europe and Asia

Let the e-domination begin...

https://www.teslarati.com/tesla-global-model-3-assault-europe-asia-viewings-reservation-holders/

As the Tesla Model 3’s production hits its stride, the company has brought over the vehicles to several key regions, inviting reservation holders to view the electric sedan. Just today alone, reports from the Tesla community indicate that invitations were sent out to reservation holders residing in Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, Italy, and Belgium. In Asia, the Tesla Model 3 is also making its rounds, being exhibited in territories such as Hong Kong, China, and Japan.

At this point, it seems safe to assume that after passing through “production hell” and attaining profitability in the third quarter, Tesla is finally preparing to bring the Model 3 to other countries. With this in mind, Tesla’s Model 3 assault on the global market seems inevitable.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1062330380643172353

While the Model 3 is already proving to be successful in the United States, the vehicle’s distribution actually remains very limited, being available only in the US and Canada. With a global rollout, though, the Model 3’s potential disruption would likely be even more notable.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1061321799214845952

Elon Musk has been quite conservative about his timelines for the Model 3’s global release. Back in March, Musk stated that the production of vehicles with an RHD configuration would likely begin sometime in the middle of 2019. During the third quarter earnings call, though, Musk noted that Tesla is expecting to produce a notable volume of vehicles for Europe starting January. The CEO further stated that deliveries in the region would likely see a ramp in late February or sometime in March. By the second quarter of 2019, Musk pointed out that Model 3 deliveries would probably start in the Asia-Pacific region.

“We expect to start producing a significant volume for Europe in January. And it obviously takes some time to ship. So deliveries, probably pretty significant deliveries in Europe, kind of in the late February, March time frame because the cars have to get all the way from California to a customer in Europe. It will be kind of borderline as to whether cars are delivered in APAC by the end of Q1. So I can’t say it for certain. Definitely in Europe. But — and then definitely in APAC in Q2,” Musk said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1059371107562602497

Invitations for Model 3 viewings bode well for reservation holders of the electric car. Tesla, after all, started Model 3 exhibits in the United States not long before deliveries of the electric sedan began to hit their stride. That said, Tesla’s global rollout of the vehicle appears to have been teased in the past few months, particularly as Model 3 has been making the rounds in countries such as Australia and New Zealand. Just recently, the Model 3 was showcased as Tesla’s key exhibit in China’s International Import Expo as well.

Tesla might still be a relatively young carmaker, but its reputation as a maker of the world’s premier electric vehicles is already getting more established by the day. While the Model S and the Model X proved that electric vehicles can be viable alternatives to fossil fuel-powered cars, the Model 3 is proving that an EV can stand toe-to-toe with the best-selling, most competitive passenger cars in the industry, and still win. As the Model 3 enters the worldwide car market, the electric sedan’s disruption and potential would definitely be put to the test.
 
https://cleantechnica.com/2019/08/1...g-vehicle-in-switzerland-in-1st-half-of-2019/
Tesla Model 3 = 4th Best Selling Vehicle in Switzerland in 1st Half of 2019

I reported the other day that the Model 3 was the 10th best selling vehicle in Sweden in July. I also reported that the Model 3 was the 9th best selling car in the United States in the second quarter of 2019. Switzerland and Liechtenstein (which report sales together) top them both. The Tesla Model 3 was the 4th best selling vehicle in Switzerland and Liechtenstein in the first half of the year.

We’re not just talking cars here, and we’re not just talking one month. For the first 6 months of 2019, only 3 other passenger vehicles landed in more homes than Tesla’s mass-market model. Those were the Škoda Octavia (don’t ask me how or why that’s #1), the VW Tiguan, and the VW Golf.

Here’s a chart of the top 10 models in January through June:



A couple of matters pop out to me here. First of all, it’s no secret that Switzerland (population of 8.42 million) and Lichtenstein (population 37,810) are rich countries. It’s also no secret that it’s easier for rich people to afford a CHF 44,990 ($46,000) vehicle than non-rich people. Even if the total cost of ownership of a Model 3 is comparable to or beats a Toyota Corolla, you have to have money to buy the premium-class car in the first place — and, as far as I know, no banks take total cost of ownership into account when approving loans.



Switzerland, despite its small geographic size, is also home to 5 Tesla service centers and a ton of Superchargers. Naturally, Tesla placed service centers and Superchargers around the country because it’s been a good market for Tesla, but there’s also a positive feedback loop that leads to many more consumers — a next, bigger wave of tech adopters — feeling comfortable buying a Tesla. This is surely now playing a role in new Tesla vehicle sales in California, Norway, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.

Given the countries’ wealth, it’s not surprising to see that Mercedes has 3 models in the top 10. That’s also a good sign for Tesla. There’s no reason to think this is just a blip in market trends, a glitch. The Model 3 could very well hold onto its #4 spot, or it could climb even higher as more consumers find out about the Model 3’s driver and passenger benefits, low cost, and overall “hot” factor. We’ll see.

 
https://www.teslarati.com/tesla-drives-norway-diesel-freefall/amp/

Tesla drives diesel freefall in Norway with some models dropping 95% in sales

With the rise of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) in Norway, there has been a significant drop in diesel-fueled vehicle sales in the country. Some models, such as Volvo’s V40, V70, and the XC60, saw decreases around 95% in sales since 2013. During that same time period, the consumer market share of diesel and gasoline vehicles overall were nearly cut in half while the first half of 2019 alone saw 55% of all car sales go to BEVs. These figures were provided in a press release published by independent energy research firm Rystad Energy.

“This adoption of electric vehicles has resulted in a dramatic decrease of traditional gasoline and diesel vehicle sales, with the steepest decline seen in the diesel segment,” Artyom Tchen, senior analyst on Rystad Energy’s oil markets team, stated in the release. “High-range battery electric cars have reduced the sales of high-end diesel vehicles, primarily SUVs and sedans, which are also the most energy-consuming private vehicles on the market.”

Tesla’s Model 3 has led the charge recently in Norway’s BEV sales, capturing 13.5% of newly registered vehicles in 2019 thus far. The Director of the country’s Information Offices for Road Traffic (OFV), Øyvind Solberg Thorsen, commented that it’s unusual for one model to have such dominance in the market, according to a report in local publication E24!. In June, the total number of Teslas registered in Norway overall surpassed 40,000 vehicles, and Model 3 sales made up around 70% of the all-electric car maker’s sales in May. Notably, the Standard Range Plus variant of the Model 3 only began arriving in Norway this month.

The reason for the sharp decline in Norway’s diesel car purchases seems to be linked to the country’s efforts supporting clean energy vehicle sales. “As for the steep decline for new diesel vehicles, two factors are at play,” Rystad’s report revealed. “A high proportion of vehicles sold have traditionally been mid- and high-end diesel models which would naturally take the biggest hit in terms of market share. Secondly, sales reductions of new diesel vehicles are tied closely to consumer fears concerning potential restrictions or even a ban against diesel vehicles in the country.”


Other policies supporting this market change include a system of tolls, fees, and taxes favoring electric vehicles that’s currently in effect. For instance, electric vehicles only pay a 50% maximum of tolls for ferries, public parking, and toll roads, and all cars are subject to a progressive tax system based on their emissions – high emissions have high taxes. Norway is also committed to the long-term goal of banning fossil-fueled vehicles entirely by 2025.

As a global leader in the transition to a clean energy economy, Tesla’s success in Norway is a nod towards the company’s overall mission to drive that same transition worldwide. CEO Elon Musk has praised Norway for its clean energy vision several times in the past, citing its hydropower-driven grid, its transition to emissions-free vehicles, and commitment to a carbon free environment. “Norwegians should be proud. You’re in the front seat and a world leader in this field,” he said during a talk in 2016.



upload_2019-8-21_7-36-37.png
 
https://insideevs.com/news/373144/tesla-leads-sales-western-europe/amp/

Tesla Model 3 Leads EV Sales Boom In Western Europe In 2019


Passenger electric car sales in Western Europe are booming, reaching more than an 80% growth rate over the first eight months of this year.

According to the latest data from industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de), the Tesla Model 3 with some 46,000 registrations took 22% share out of the overall BEV market.

Another Tesla success is that as a brand, Tesla beat all other manufacturers even when including plug-in hybrids. With around 55,000 registrations Tesla should be able to stay on top also in September (usually the last month of a quarter is the strongest for Tesla).

Interestingly, Hyundai almost matched Renault with BEV sales around 30,000:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1176794655486283777

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1176887377505214464
 

